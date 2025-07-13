LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Live TV
TRENDING |
european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Home > Business > Trump Slaps 30% Tariffs On EU And Mexico, But Who Really Pays The Price?

Trump Slaps 30% Tariffs On EU And Mexico, But Who Really Pays The Price?

President Trump announced 30% tariffs on imports from the EU and Mexico, effective August 1, 2025. While aimed at protecting American industries and reducing trade deficits, the tariffs are actually paid by U.S. importers and passed on to consumers through higher prices. Key affected sectors include automotive, electronics, and agriculture, ultimately burdening American businesses and households.

Trump's Tariff
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday announced 30% tariffs on all imports from the European Union and Mexico. The tariffs will take effect on August 1, 2025. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 20:20:49 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday announced 30% tariffs on all imports from the European Union and Mexico. The tariffs will take effect on August 1, 2025.

In his letters addressed to the European Union and Mexico, Trump accused the EU of exploiting the U.S. with “non-reciprocal” trade policies.

He also criticized Mexico for not doing enough to stop illegal drug trafficking and migration. “Our relationship has been far from reciprocal,” he stated.

The General Public Pays: Neither Countries Nor Companies Bear the Cost

Trump mentioned concerns over trade deficits and national security, stating that the move was necessary to protect American industries and enforce fairer trade practices. But while the rhetoric targets foreign nations, it is the American people who directly face the financial burden, not the countries or companies.

How the Public Bears the Cost of Tariffs

Despite the tough talk, tariffs aren’t paid by the targeted countries. They’re paid by U.S. importers at the point of entry. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, importers must declare goods under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule and pay duties based on value and origin.

These costs are rarely absorbed by businesses due to shrinking profit margins. Instead, they’re passed on to consumers through higher prices.

Industries Affected by Trump’s Tariffs

The industries most affected by Trump’s tariffs include automotive, electronics, and agriculture, which heavily rely on imports from the EU and Mexico. These sectors are likely to be hit first. Increased tariffs may disrupt supply chains, raise prices, and ultimately affect American households.

The most vulnerable are ordinary citizens who end up paying the bill, whether the policy is politically motivated or not.

While Trump presents the tariffs as a step toward economic justice, it’s American businesses and consumers, not the governments, who will bear the cost. The economic reality behind these duties tells a far more complex story.

Also Read: US To Ramp Up Tariffs On EU Goods To 30% Starting August 1: EU Ready To Respond Amid Trade Tensions

Tags: european unionhome_hero_pos_5mexicotrump tariffs

More News

Dhruv Jurel Deserves A Share Of Match Fees From Rishabh Pant For Wicketkeeping, Says Dinesh Karthik
Who Is Sneha Debnath? All You Need To Know About The 19-Year-Old Missing Girl From New Delhi
Explained: How Trump’s ‘Big Bill’ Is Shaping the 2026 House Midterm Battle
Flashback To 2002 NatWest Win: Mohammad Kaif Praises Shubman Gill’s Aggressive Approach
Elli AvRam Gets Brutally Trolled Over ‘Body Count’ Comments After Photo With Ashish Chanchlani Goes Viral
Is ‘The Traitors’ scripted? Know The Reality From Nikita Luther, Winner Of The Show
EU Puts US Tariff Countermeasures on Hold Until August Amid Tense Trade Talks
Caught On Camera: SS Rajamouli Seen Pushing A Fan For Taking Selfie After Paying Last Respects To Kota Srinivasa Rao
Financial Chaos in Pakistan Cricket Board: Audit Exposes Rs 6 Billion Irregularities, Questionable Appointments
Trump Slaps 30% Tariffs On EU And Mexico, But Who Really Pays The Price?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?