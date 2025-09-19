TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations

TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations

TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 12:54:09 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], September 19 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) on Thursday told CNA its investment plans in Taiwan are “unchanged” amid speculation that the chipmaker may have suspended construction work on its second IC assembly plant in Chiayi County and plans to move equipment arranged for the plant to the United States.

Citing Taiwanese media outlet Economic Daily News, Focus Taiwan reported that earlier on Thursday, TSMC had halted the construction of the second IC assembly plant in Chiayi County in southern Taiwan, which was scheduled to be completed in 2026 and begin mass production in 2028.

“When asked by CNA, TSMC did not directly address whether the plant had halted its construction work, but instead said its investment plans in Taiwan remain unchanged,” the report said.

The media report suggested construction work at the Chiayi County plant had been suspended as TSMC wanted to accelerate the pace of its investments in the U.S. due to pressure from the administration of Donald Trump.

The report suggested that TSMC will send equipment designated for the Chiayi County plant to the U.S. state of Arizona, where it is investing USD 65 billion to build three wafer fabs, with the first beginning commercial production last year.

TSMC has also pledged to invest an additional USD 100 billion over the next few years to build three additional wafer fabs, two IC assembly plants and one research and development center in the United States.

A move to send IC assembly equipment to the U.S. suggested TSMC might scale back its investments in Taiwan, the report said.

The chipmaker started to build two IC assembly plants in Chiayi in 2024, using the sophisticated Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS) technology to meet strong demand for artificial intelligence applications.

“Earlier this year, C.C. Wei, TSMC’s CEO and chairman, said the company has increased investments in the U.S. in the wake of strong demand from American clients, but this will not affect its plans in Taiwan,” the report noted.

Still, concerns remain that increased investments in the U.S. will squeeze TSMC’s funding in Taiwan and impact its plans in the country. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: investmentmanufacturingSemiconductortaiwantsmcu-s-investment

RELATED News

Samsung Group to hire 60,000 new employees by 2029
Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed
iPhone 17 Sale Starts In India: Pair It With Watch Series 11 For The Ultimate Combo!
SEBI Clean Chit To Adani On Hindenburg Report: Gautam Adani Reacts, Shares Rise, Investor Confidence Returns
Breaking Stigma and Building Bonds- Goodfellows India Celebrates Seniors

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Joslyn Nandita Choudhary? Congress’ Students Wing NSUI’s President Candidate Is First Woman In 17 Years To Fight In DUSU Election 2025
Pakistan: Government negligence leaves Karachi drowning in rain and inflation
Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla
"I am shocked and saddened": Thalapathy Vijay condoles demise of Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar
Who Is Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Student Wing ABVP President Candidate For DUSU Election 2025?
Morphed Fears To AI Cheers: Should The Gemini Nano Banana Trend Worry Us?
AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Result OUT| Click Here for Direct Link
Robo Shankar funeral: Udhayanidhi Stalin, film fraternity, fans pay last respects in Chennai
Sri Lanka Cricketer’s Father Dies Mid-Match, Tragic News Revealed Right After Getting Hit Five Sixes Off His Over
Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him
TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations
TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations
TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations
TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations

QUICK LINKS