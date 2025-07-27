Home > Business > Umiya Mobile Ltd. IPO: Will This Gadget Retailer Attract SME Investors?

Gujarat-based Umiya Mobile Ltd. is launching its SME IPO from July 28–30, 2025 at ₹66 per share. Specializing in mobile and consumer electronics retail, the company aims to raise funds to scale operations in India’s growing digital and electronics market.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 27, 2025 21:54:21 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Umiya Mobile Ltd, a Gujarat based SME, is into the business of providing Oil value chain. The company will open its for public subscription on July 28, 2025 and will close on July 30, 2025. 

With a price band of ₹66 per equity share, this SME IPO could draw investor interest amid India’s ongoing demand of traction batteries.

IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opening Date: July 28, 2025 
•    IPO Closing Date: July 30, 2025
•    Allotment Date: July 31, 2025
•    Issue Type: SME IPO
•    Minimum Investment: ₹2, 64,000
•    Price Band: ₹66 per share
•    Lot Size: 2000 shares

Company Overview

Umiya Mobile Ltd. was established in 2012 in Gujarat.  The company is a well-known player in the retail sector, specializing in the sale of mobile, its accessories, and consumer durable products. It’s product range includes Branded Mobile, Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Google Pixel, and Motorola.

The consumer goods segment of the company sales Smart TVs, Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, and Coolers etc.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

