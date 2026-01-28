Union Budget 2026 Roadmap: President Murmu Sets The Economic Tone As Budget Session Opens

Budget Session Begins With President Murmu’s Address to Parliament
The Budget Session of Parliament commenced today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, outlining the government’s economic priorities ahead of the Union Budget 2026–27.
Her address highlighted India’s progress in manufacturing, exports, clean energy, rural reforms, and agricultural diversification, setting the policy tone for the session.
Manufacturing and Export Milestones
President Murmu underlined India’s growing strength in high-tech manufacturing and global trade. She noted that smartphone exports crossed ₹1 lakh crore during the first five months of FY 2025–26, reflecting the success of domestic manufacturing initiatives.
She also highlighted India’s expanding footprint in green mobility, stating that electric vehicles manufactured in India are now being exported to over 100 countries, signalling a shift toward sustainable industrial growth.
Clean Energy Push Gains Momentum
The President stressed that energy transition remains central to India’s development strategy. Alongside nuclear power expansion, solar energy has seen rapid progress.
Key highlights include:
-
Installation of over 2 million rooftop solar systems nationwide
-
Focus on decentralised, affordable, and sustainable power solutions
-
Integration of renewable energy into long-term economic planning
Viksit Bharat–GRAMG Law: Focus on Rural Employment
A major policy announcement during the address was the introduction of the Viksit Bharat–GRAMG Law, which replaces the MGNREGA Act and aims to strengthen rural livelihoods.
According to the President, the law will:
-
Guarantee 125 days of employment in villages
-
Provide a stronger social security net
-
Ensure more consistent work opportunities in rural areas
Agriculture and Farmers’ Income
President Murmu outlined efforts to diversify farm incomes and promote traditional crops globally. She said the government continues to expand the ‘Shri Ann’ scheme to increase global demand for indigenous grains.
Farmers are also being encouraged to explore allied sectors, including:
-
Animal husbandry
-
Fisheries
-
Beekeeping
Political Developments and Proceedings
Ahead of the President’s address, opposition parties met to coordinate their strategy for the session. They are expected to raise concerns over the replacement of MGNREGA and recent international developments.
Following the address, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day.
Budget Session Schedule Ahead
The Budget Session follows a 65-day timeline:
-
January 29: Economic Survey 2025–26 to be tabled
-
February 1: Union Budget 2026–27 presentation
-
February 2–4: Discussion on Motion of Thanks
-
February 13: First phase concludes; recess until March 9
(This article is syndicated from ANI, Edited for clarity)
