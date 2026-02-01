Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ‘Khelo India Mission’ To Transform India’s Sports Sector Over The Next Decade — Check Key Features

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared in the Union Budget 2026-27 the introduction of a new Khelo India Mission in order to change the sports sector in India in the next ten years. The mission will aim at developing a systematic and scientific model of developing sporting talent in the country and enhancing infrastructure as well as creating a progressive sports culture. This is a long term project that aims at ensuring that training systems, modern technology and competitions are incorporated in order to take India to the next level in international sporting forums.

What Are The Key Features?

1. Multidimensional Pathway to Talent: The mission shall have in place a holistic talent development framework that will be backed by training centres on three levels namely, foundational, intermediate, and elite levels. This will guarantee that the young athletes will continuously be guided by grassroots to the high-performance level.

2. Organized Training of Support Personnel: Special attention will be paid to training and development of coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, and sports administrators so that athletes could be provided with the assistance of professionals and holistic approach.

3. Assimilation of Sports Science and Technology: Sports science and technology will be embraced in modern times to enhance performance, injury prevention, and data-driven decision-making in sports among athletes and teams.

4. Publicity of Competitions and leagues: The mission is going to contribute to the development of the culture of sports and creation of competitions and leagues where the athletes will be able to express their talent regularly.

5. Sports Infrastructure Development: It will invest in construction and renovation of sports infrastructure to train and compete in different states or regions.

The Khelo India Mission is a clear leap in the right direction towards developing a strong and a sports ecosystem that is future ready in India. With talent development, technology, competitions and infrastructure, the government expects to produce world class athletes and make India a powerful sporting country in the global arena in the next 10 years.

