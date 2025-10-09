LIVE TV
Home > Business > Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts 13% jump in full-year profit, beats forecasts

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 9, 2025 12:17:02 IST

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Fast Retailing, owner of global clothing brand Uniqlo, booked its fourth consecutive year of record profit on Thursday, as it withstood headwinds from U.S. tariffs. Operating profit amounted to 564.3 billion yen ($3.69 billion) in the 12 months through August, up about 13% from 500.9 billion yen in the prior period, the apparel maker said in a statement. That compared with the company's own forecast of 545 billion yen and the 546 billion yen average estimate from 16 analysts polled by LSEG. Fast Retailing forecast operating profit in the year through August 2026 to reach 610 billion yen. ($1 = 152.9600 yen) (Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 12:17 PM IST
