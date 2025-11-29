LIVE TV
UPS Deadline Nears: Last Date November 30- Should You Switch From NPS? Know Benefits & How to Switch

The government has reminded central employees and retirees to apply for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) by November 30. UPS offers inflation-linked pensions, improved benefits, and easy switching options from NPS.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 29, 2025 14:47:00 IST

Tick-tock, government employees! In case you are planning to transfer from the National Pension System (NPS) to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), then the clock is running out indeed. The Finance Ministry has waved its last reminder flag and advised all eligible personnel to submit their applications by November 30, no last-minute saviors, please.

This is not just for present employees; those who have already retired under the NPS are also being pushed to speedy action. By submitting your request before the 30.11.2025 cutoff date, you might be able to gain access to the upgraded features and benefits offered by the UPS.

Consider it like upgrading your pension plan just before the offer window closes, because once the deadline has expired, there is no “Oops, I forgot!” button. So, if UPS has been on your mind, now is the time to stop thinking and start applying. A hassle-free retirement could very well be just one timely form away.

What Is UPS?

Unified Pension Scheme, shortly known as UPS, was announced in January 2025 and began implementation on April 1, 2025. It is essentially the “new and improved” pension plan that retiring government employees can choose as an alternative to the NPS. A thing like your retirement getting a smart upgrade, a smart upgrade that actually takes care of inflation rather than silently letting your pension shrink in the corner.

The scheme guarantees a monthly pension indexed to inflation, and it follows a contributory method where:

  • Employees contribute 10% (basic salary + DA)
  • The Central Government contributes 18.5%

Thus, UPS is not only a pension that is more powerful and better planned!

How To Switch To UPS

Employees who want to shift from NPS to UPS can apply through:

  • Online forms at: https://npscra.nsdl.co.in
  • Physical forms submitted at Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) Nodal Offices

The Finance Ministry has instructed Nodal Offices to process applications strictly as per guidelines.

Is UPS Part of NPS?

Yes. The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) operates within the National Pension System (NPS) and is regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
It applies to both serving employees and retirees under specific eligibility criteria.

UPS also ensures:

Pension equal to 50% of the average basic pay of the last 12 months, provided the employee has completed 25 years of service

  • Spouse pension
  • Gratuity provisions
  • Can You Switch Back to NPS Later?
    • Yes. Employees who opt for UPS retain the flexibility to switch back to NPS at a later stage if they choose.

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 2:47 PM IST
