Bank Holiday Today: Is Your Bank Open Or Closed? Here’s The Full Update For November 29, 2025

Bank Holiday Today: Bank Status Today Are you still thinking of postponing your bank visit for the second time? Then, we have good news for you, no, you don’t have to! All the banks in India are open today, i.e., November 29, 2025, as it is the fifth Saturday of this month. Indeed, an infrequent Saturday that actually favors you.
Following the RBI’s holiday calendar, the banks are opened on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays so if you have been holding up errands for the bank to be open, today is your day. Take those papers, plug your phone, and why not treat yourself to a cup of chai after completing that long-deferred job?
When Is The Next Bank Holidays
Are you planning to go to the bank soon? It might be a good idea to change your mind. The next bank holiday is tomorrow, November 30, 2025, thanks to the usual Sunday closing. And don’t even ask, no, there are no unexpected holidays left in November (unless you’re counting your own procrastination, of course).
But if you’re in Arunachal Pradesh or Nagaland, get ready for a longer break. Banks there will remain shut for State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day, giving the region two back-to-back holidays. So, if you had banking to do, consider this your friendly reminder to outsmart the calendar with your planning!
Banking Services Available on Holidays
Customers can continue accessing:
-
Online banking
-
Mobile banking
-
ATM services
These remain operational nationwide even on bank holidays.
How Bank Holidays Are Decided
-
RBI declares holidays based on national, religious, and regional events.
-
Banks are closed on:
-
All Sundays
-
Second and Fourth Saturdays
-
Region-specific festivals and observances
-
