US Stock Market Holiday: Is Wall Street Open Or Closed Today On Presidents’ Day? Check Full List Of Holidays In 2026

Stock Market Holiday: Wall Street Hits Pause Today, Here’s Why

Traders need to take notice that the US stock market will remain closed on February 16 because of Presidents’ Day. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq, along with the New York Stock Exchange and the US bond market, will suspend trading operations.

The markets will begin trading again on Tuesday, February 17, when investors start to focus on international market trends, company announcements, and economic reports. The day provides an ideal opportunity for developing strategies while drinking coffee and conducting secret research, because the market screens show no activity, yet the brain continues to analyze market movements. The Tuesday market opening after this suspension will provide curious minds an opportunity to explore its potential outcomes.

2026 US Stock Market Holidays List

Date Holiday February 16 Presidents’ Day April 3 Good Friday May 25 Memorial Day June 19 Juneteenth July 3 Independence Day (observed) September 7 Labor Day November 26 Thanksgiving Day November 27 Early close December 24 Early close December 25 Christmas

Stock Market Holiday: Why Wall Street Pauses For Presidents’ Day

Presidents’ Day serves as a holiday that functions as a break from work on Monday because the stock market operates under special conditions honoring George Washington, the first president of the United States. This federal holiday, which takes place on the third Monday of February, honors Washington together with all United States presidents and provides traders with a break to devise their trading strategies while the markets remain closed.

The event combines historical elements with financial activities, allowing observers to reflect on past leaders while waiting to see how the stock market will perform on Tuesday.

US Stock Market Weekly Update: Wall Street Hits a Record, Tech Wobbles Amid AI Fears

The US stock market delivered contradictory cues during the week, with traders experiencing intense emotional fluctuations between market upturns and downturns. Investors who had been cautious received relief when the S&P 500 showed slight gains after Friday’s inflation data indicated reduced prices. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq fell as major technology and communication services shares lost value, with concerns about potential AI-related market disruptions weighing on sentiment.

All three major indices-the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones Industrial Average-posted weekly declines despite Friday’s minor gains. Tech stocks saw extreme volatility as investors struggled to predict which artificial intelligence systems would dominate the market, while companies continued heavy technology investments.

The US stock market achieved a milestone when the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached 49,500 points, marking a record high before giving back some gains. The tech sector’s performance now needs to stabilize to determine whether AI-related market disruptions will continue to impact the US stock market.

