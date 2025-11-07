VIDEO: Elon Musk Dances With Tesla’s Humanoid Robot After $1 Trillion Pay Deal Gets Shareholder Nod

Elon Musk turned a routine shareholder meeting into a spectacle after Tesla officially approved his record-breaking $1 trillion pay package. Moments after the announcement, Musk stepped onto the stage and began dancing with Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot.

The robot mirrored his moves, triggering loud cheers from the audience and instantly turning the clip into a viral moment online. The dance symbolised Musk’s message that Tesla’s future is no longer just electric cars, but a new era driven by robotics and artificial intelligence.

Musk quipped that Tesla’s shareholder meetings are unlike other corporations, saying, “Other shareholder meetings are like snoozefests, but ours are bangers.” Standing beside Optimus, he told investors that Tesla is entering a transformational phase and that what lies ahead is “not merely a new chapter of the future of Tesla, but a whole new book.”

Tesla's Optimus robots outperformed their fellow robot, Elon in dancing 😂pic.twitter.com/hLBnvZSPuL — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) November 6, 2025







Shareholders approved the compensation plan that could reward Musk with up to $878 billion worth of Tesla stock over the next decade, ultimately amounting to close to $1 trillion if the company hits its valuation milestones. The pay deal ties Musk’s earnings directly to Tesla’s performance and future growth.

To unlock the full compensation, Tesla must dramatically scale its operations, including boosting profits, increasing vehicle production, launching its robotaxi network and successfully commercialising Optimus. Under Musk’s vision, Tesla is expected to evolve from being primarily an EV manufacturer to becoming a dominant force in robotics and autonomous systems.

A technological transformation ahead

The board pushed strongly for the compensation plan amid concerns that Musk might reduce his involvement in Tesla due to his growing commitments across SpaceX, his artificial intelligence startup xAI and his high-profile involvement in politics. According to Tesla, the package keeps Musk focused and incentivised to lead the company through its next decade of technological transformation.

However, the approval has not been without criticism. Major institutional investors, including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the American Federation of Teachers, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, opposed the proposal, calling the package excessive and risky. Critics argue that giving Musk an enormous payout ignores Tesla’s recent challenges, from slower sales growth to customer backlash over Musk’s political statements. A protest group, Tesla Takedown, sharply criticised the vote, saying, “Elon Musk just got $1 trillion for failure. Sales are down, safety risks are up, and his politics are driving customers away.”

Despite the pushback, Tesla shareholders have made their stance clear: they still trust Musk as the visionary capable of turning Tesla into a robotics and AI powerhouse. And if his dance with Optimus is any indication, Musk seems ready to begin that next chapter.

