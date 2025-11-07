LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > Business > VIDEO: Elon Musk Dances With Tesla’s Humanoid Robot After $1 Trillion Pay Deal Gets Shareholder Nod

VIDEO: Elon Musk Dances With Tesla’s Humanoid Robot After $1 Trillion Pay Deal Gets Shareholder Nod

Elon Musk celebrated after Tesla shareholders approved his near-$1 trillion pay package, dancing on stage with the company's humanoid robot, Optimus. The viral moment highlighted Musk’s vision of transforming Tesla into a robotics and AI powerhouse.

Elon Musk's dance with Tesla’s humanoid robot. (Screengrab: X/@iam_smx)
Elon Musk's dance with Tesla’s humanoid robot. (Screengrab: X/@iam_smx)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 7, 2025 10:10:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

VIDEO: Elon Musk Dances With Tesla’s Humanoid Robot After $1 Trillion Pay Deal Gets Shareholder Nod

Elon Musk turned a routine shareholder meeting into a spectacle after Tesla officially approved his record-breaking $1 trillion pay package. Moments after the announcement, Musk stepped onto the stage and began dancing with Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot.

The robot mirrored his moves, triggering loud cheers from the audience and instantly turning the clip into a viral moment online. The dance symbolised Musk’s message that Tesla’s future is no longer just electric cars, but a new era driven by robotics and artificial intelligence.

Musk quipped that Tesla’s shareholder meetings are unlike other corporations, saying, “Other shareholder meetings are like snoozefests, but ours are bangers.” Standing beside Optimus, he told investors that Tesla is entering a transformational phase and that what lies ahead is “not merely a new chapter of the future of Tesla, but a whole new book.”

Watch here:



Shareholders approved the compensation plan that could reward Musk with up to $878 billion worth of Tesla stock over the next decade, ultimately amounting to close to $1 trillion if the company hits its valuation milestones. The pay deal ties Musk’s earnings directly to Tesla’s performance and future growth.

To unlock the full compensation, Tesla must dramatically scale its operations, including boosting profits, increasing vehicle production, launching its robotaxi network and successfully commercialising Optimus. Under Musk’s vision, Tesla is expected to evolve from being primarily an EV manufacturer to becoming a dominant force in robotics and autonomous systems.

A technological transformation ahead

The board pushed strongly for the compensation plan amid concerns that Musk might reduce his involvement in Tesla due to his growing commitments across SpaceX, his artificial intelligence startup xAI and his high-profile involvement in politics. According to Tesla, the package keeps Musk focused and incentivised to lead the company through its next decade of technological transformation.

However, the approval has not been without criticism. Major institutional investors, including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the American Federation of Teachers, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, opposed the proposal, calling the package excessive and risky. Critics argue that giving Musk an enormous payout ignores Tesla’s recent challenges, from slower sales growth to customer backlash over Musk’s political statements. A protest group, Tesla Takedown, sharply criticised the vote, saying, “Elon Musk just got $1 trillion for failure. Sales are down, safety risks are up, and his politics are driving customers away.”

Despite the pushback, Tesla shareholders have made their stance clear: they still trust Musk as the visionary capable of turning Tesla into a robotics and AI powerhouse. And if his dance with Optimus is any indication, Musk seems ready to begin that next chapter.

ALSO READ: Tesla Clears The Path For Elon Musk As World’s First Trillionaire With A $1 Trillion Pay Package- How Much Is One Trillion?

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 10:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon muskElon Musk danceElon Musk robot dancehome-hero-pos-5viral video

RELATED News

Melania Trump Named ‘Patriot Of The Year’ For Work Protecting Children: Here’s What The Award Means

Pine Labs IPO Opens Today: All You Need to Know Before You Subscribe

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Is Down! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat; Global Selloff Keeps Traders Guarded

Stocks to Watch Today: Apollo, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Housing, LIC, JSW, Orkla India, TVS, Maruti And Many Other In Focus, 7 November

Tesla Clears The Path For Elon Musk As World’s First Trillionaire With A $1 Trillion Pay Package- How Much Is One Trillion?

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (07.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Gujarat Horror: Man Beaten, Threatened With Knife And Forced To Lick Feet On Video

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (07-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 07-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

VIDEO: Elon Musk Dances With Tesla’s Humanoid Robot After $1 Trillion Pay Deal Gets Shareholder Nod

Delhi Air Quality Drops From ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’ Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312

How Many Zeros Are There In One Trillion? Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Package Redefines The Meaning Of ‘RICH’

Michael Jackson Biopic Trailer: Is This MJ Reborn? Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes As Nephew Jaafar Jackson Stuns The World

Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory, Announces Delay In Flight Operations Due To THIS Issue

Why Is BCCI Ignoring Mohammed Shami? Coach Calls Selection Bias ‘Just an Excuse’

VIDEO: Elon Musk Dances With Tesla’s Humanoid Robot After $1 Trillion Pay Deal Gets Shareholder Nod

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

VIDEO: Elon Musk Dances With Tesla’s Humanoid Robot After $1 Trillion Pay Deal Gets Shareholder Nod

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

VIDEO: Elon Musk Dances With Tesla’s Humanoid Robot After $1 Trillion Pay Deal Gets Shareholder Nod
VIDEO: Elon Musk Dances With Tesla’s Humanoid Robot After $1 Trillion Pay Deal Gets Shareholder Nod
VIDEO: Elon Musk Dances With Tesla’s Humanoid Robot After $1 Trillion Pay Deal Gets Shareholder Nod
VIDEO: Elon Musk Dances With Tesla’s Humanoid Robot After $1 Trillion Pay Deal Gets Shareholder Nod

QUICK LINKS