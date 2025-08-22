LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vikram Solar IPO Allotment Status: Check It Now If You Caught The Sun Or Got Left In The Dark

Check the allotment status of Vikram Solar, IPO subscribed to 54.63 times on day 3, since its start from August 19, 2025. The IPO closes today, August 21, 2025 after a solid response from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). The company’s objective through this IPO is to raise around ₹2,079 crore.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 22, 2025 22:31:16 IST

Check the IPO allotment status of Vikram Solar Limited, the IPO was oversubscribed 54.63 times on day 3, August 21, 2025. The IPO opened for public subscription on August 19, 2025. The company’s objective through this IPO is to raise around ₹2,079 crore.

Consolidated Bid Details of Vikram Solar Limited IPO on Day 3

•    Total Subscription: 54.63 times
•   Retail Individual Investors (RII): 7.65 times
•    Retail Investors (Employees): 4.84 times
•   Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 50.90 times
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 142.79 times
(Data: Aug 21, 2025 | 18:05)

Would like to check the allotment status? Hereunder are the processes:

Check Application Status on NSE
1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE
1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

Vikram Solar Limited: IPO Details

•    IPO Opens: August 19, 2025
•    IPO Closes: August 21, 2025
•    Issue Type: 100% Book Building 
•    Total Issue Size: ₹2,079.37 crore 
     o Fresh Issue: ₹1,500 crore 
     o Offer for Sale: Up to 17,450,882 
•    Price Band: ₹315- ₹332 
•    Lot Size: 45 shares 
•    Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,940  
•    Maximum Subscription Amount (Retail): ₹1,94,220 
•    Listing Exchanges: BSE and NSE 
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited 
•    Sponsor Banks / Book Running Lead Managers: Axis Bank Limited and HDFC Bank Limited 

Vikram Solar Limited: Company Overview

Vikram Solar Limited, founded in 2009, manufactures solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, provides EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) and O&M (operations and maintenance) related services. 

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

