LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vodafone Idea Share Price Climbs As Market Grows Hopeful Of Upcoming Telecom Relief Measures

Vodafone Idea Share Price Climbs As Market Grows Hopeful Of Upcoming Telecom Relief Measures

Vodafone Idea shares rose despite weak markets, fueled by hopeful government relief reports. Subscriber decline impacted revenue estimates, but investors await PMO’s intervention to ease telecom’s financial burdens.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Climbs As Market Grows Hopeful Of Upcoming Telecom Relief Measures

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 22, 2025 12:51:13 IST

Stock Market Today: The telecome company defies the charts, Vodafone Idea Defies Weak Market Sentiment

In early trading session today, Vodafone Idea shares saw gains in early trade, despite the fact that the whole market sentiments are down today, resulting in overall weakness in Indian stock markets. The stock’s movement came as a surprise to many market watchers given the broader decline.

What Triggered the Rise in Vodafone Idea Shares?

According to a leading publisher, the major reason behind this sudden urge appears to be news reports hinting at relief measures for telecom industry, that might be announced by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) soon. All these reports gave investors a ray of hope, and this resulted in investor’s interest in buying. 

Vodafone Idea’s Debt Burden: What’s the Issue?

Vodafone Idea has been struggling under massive government dues, including:

  • AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues
  • Deferred spectrum payments

These liabilities have heavily burdened the telecom company and raised concerns about its financial survival

Vodafone Idea Share Price Movement 

  • Opening Price: ₹6.68 on the BSE
  • % Gain at Open: Over 1% higher than the previous close of ₹6.56
  • Intraday High: ₹6.85 (over 4% gain during the day)
  • Recent Low: ₹6.12 on August 14 (due to no relief on AGR dues)
  • From 52-Week High: Down significantly from ₹16.55 (recorded on August 29 last year.

Vodafone Idea Subscriber Drop Hits Revenue Estimates

  • Vodafone Idea’s subscriber count is 197.7 million (as per MOFSL data).
  • Subscribers decreased by 0.5 million sequentially.
  • Previous quarter (4QFY25) saw a decline of 1.6 million subscribers.
  • After Q1 results, MOFSL cut FY27-28 revenue and EBITDA estimates by about 4-5% each.
  • The cuts were mainly due to higher subscriber declines.

What Is The Government Expected To Do?

According to the the reports the market expects the government to step in and offer some form of financial or regulatory relief. Investors are anticipating a structured bailout or policy shift that could:

  • Ease the payment pressure
  • Extend deadlines
  • Or offer temporary relief measures
(Taken Inputs From Mint…)

Also Read: Gold May Get More Expensive Soon, BUY Now! Check Rates In Your City

Tags: business newsShare priceVodafone Idea

RELATED News

India Cracks Down On Cheap Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board ImportsWith New Price Rule
Adani Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Kalamassery, Kochi: A New Era for Kerala’s Industrial Growth
Elon Musk Launches ‘Macrohard’ To Fully Replicate Microsoft Using AI
Did You Know: There Are 5 Easy Ways To Check Your PF Balance Quickly; Here Is How
CBI Files FIR And Searches Reliance Communications Premises In ₹2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Anil Ambani

LATEST NEWS

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Vodafone Idea Share Price Climbs As Market Grows Hopeful Of Upcoming Telecom Relief Measures

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vodafone Idea Share Price Climbs As Market Grows Hopeful Of Upcoming Telecom Relief Measures

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vodafone Idea Share Price Climbs As Market Grows Hopeful Of Upcoming Telecom Relief Measures
Vodafone Idea Share Price Climbs As Market Grows Hopeful Of Upcoming Telecom Relief Measures
Vodafone Idea Share Price Climbs As Market Grows Hopeful Of Upcoming Telecom Relief Measures
Vodafone Idea Share Price Climbs As Market Grows Hopeful Of Upcoming Telecom Relief Measures

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?