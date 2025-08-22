Vodafone Idea Share Price Climbs As Market Grows Hopeful Of Upcoming Telecom Relief Measures

Stock Market Today: The telecome company defies the charts, Vodafone Idea Defies Weak Market Sentiment

In early trading session today, Vodafone Idea shares saw gains in early trade, despite the fact that the whole market sentiments are down today, resulting in overall weakness in Indian stock markets. The stock’s movement came as a surprise to many market watchers given the broader decline.

What Triggered the Rise in Vodafone Idea Shares?

According to a leading publisher, the major reason behind this sudden urge appears to be news reports hinting at relief measures for telecom industry, that might be announced by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) soon. All these reports gave investors a ray of hope, and this resulted in investor’s interest in buying.

Vodafone Idea’s Debt Burden: What’s the Issue?

Vodafone Idea has been struggling under massive government dues, including:

AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues

Deferred spectrum payments

These liabilities have heavily burdened the telecom company and raised concerns about its financial survival

Vodafone Idea Share Price Movement

Opening Price : ₹6.68 on the BSE

: ₹6.68 on the BSE % Gain at Open : Over 1% higher than the previous close of ₹6.56

: Over 1% higher than the previous close of ₹6.56 Intraday High : ₹6.85 (over 4% gain during the day)

: ₹6.85 (over 4% gain during the day) Recent Low : ₹6.12 on August 14 (due to no relief on AGR dues)

: ₹6.12 on August 14 (due to no relief on AGR dues) From 52-Week High: Down significantly from ₹16.55 (recorded on August 29 last year.

Vodafone Idea Subscriber Drop Hits Revenue Estimates Vodafone Idea’s subscriber count is 197.7 million (as per MOFSL data).

Subscribers decreased by 0.5 million sequentially.

Previous quarter (4QFY25) saw a decline of 1.6 million subscribers.

After Q1 results, MOFSL cut FY27-28 revenue and EBITDA estimates by about 4-5% each.

The cuts were mainly due to higher subscriber declines.

What Is The Government Expected To Do?

According to the the reports the market expects the government to step in and offer some form of financial or regulatory relief. Investors are anticipating a structured bailout or policy shift that could:

Ease the payment pressure

Extend deadlines

Or offer temporary relief measures

(Taken Inputs From Mint…)

Also Read: Gold May Get More Expensive Soon, BUY Now! Check Rates In Your City