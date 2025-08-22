Gold May Get More Expensive Soon, BUY Now! Check Rates In Your City

Gold Prices Dip Again – Is This the Right Time to Buy? (August 22, 2025)

Gold prices have fallen a little more today, making many wonder- is now the smart time to buy?

As of August 22, gold is trading at around ₹99,064 for 10 grams, which is ₹240 or 0.24% lower than yesterday. While this may seem like a small drop, experts believe gold could fall slightly more before bouncing back quickly.

Why? Because the market is very volatile right now. When things feel uncertain, gold is usually the first thing people turn to – and prices rise fast.

If you’re planning to buy gold, this could be a smart moment. When prices dip but stay stable for a bit, clever buyers often make their move. It’s like a small window before prices shoot up again.

In simple words: gold is slightly cheaper today. If you’ve been thinking about buying it, now might be the right time to grab it!