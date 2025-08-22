LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold May Get More Expensive Soon, BUY Now! Check Rates In Your City

Gold May Get More Expensive Soon, BUY Now! Check Rates In Your City

Gold prices fell slightly on August 22, 2025, while silver continued its upward trend. Experts suggest this could be a smart time to buy gold before a potential rebound, especially with market volatility in play. Meanwhile, silver's steady rise reflects strong industrial demand and investor interest.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 22, 2025 10:49:10 IST

Gold Prices Dip Again – Is This the Right Time to Buy? (August 22, 2025)

Gold prices have fallen a little more today, making many wonder- is now the smart time to buy?

As of August 22, gold is trading at around ₹99,064 for 10 grams, which is ₹240 or 0.24% lower than yesterday. While this may seem like a small drop, experts believe gold could fall slightly more before bouncing back quickly.

Why? Because the market is very volatile right now. When things feel uncertain, gold is usually the first thing people turn to – and prices rise fast.

If you’re planning to buy gold, this could be a smart moment. When prices dip but stay stable for a bit, clever buyers often make their move. It’s like a small window before prices shoot up again.

In simple words: gold is slightly cheaper today. If you’ve been thinking about buying it, now might be the right time to grab it!

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Easing Geopolitical Tension

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025 

old Price on MCX – August 22, 2025

Gold prices for different MCX futures contracts are changing. The October 2025 gold futures on MCX are trading at ₹99,064 per 10 grams, down by ₹240 or 0.24%. The August 2025 contract had support near ₹97,200 and faced resistance around ₹98,800.

Meanwhile, Other MCX gold futures prices are: October futures (expiring October 3, 2025) at ₹99,405 per 10 grams, December 2025 futures at ₹1,00,331, and February 2026 futures at ₹1,01,301 per 10 grams. These prices indicate how gold value moves for different delivery months on MCX. 

Silver Price on MCX – August 22, 2025

On August 22, 2025, the silver price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in India is ₹1,13,600 per kilogram. This is a decrease of ₹153, or 0.13%, compared to the previous day.

The break down of silver price:

    •  ₹113.60 per gram,
    • ₹1,136 per 10 grams,
    • ₹11,360 per 100 grams, and
    • ₹1,13,600 per kilogram. Yesterday,

on August 21, 2025, silver was priced at ₹1,13,706 per kilogram. The slight dip shows a small fall in silver prices on the MCX today

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold price in Delhi

    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,910, ₹97,970

    • 22K Gold Price: ₹92,460, ₹93,300

  • Gold price in Noida

    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,760

    • 22K Gold Price: ₹92,300

  • Gold price in Lucknow

    • 24K Gold Price: ₹99,480

    • 22K Gold Price: ₹91,190

  • Gold price in Chennai

    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,760

    • 22K Gold Price: ₹92,310

  • Gold price in Mumbai

    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,760

    • 22K Gold Price: ₹92,310

  • Gold price in Kolkata

    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,760

    • 22K Gold Price: ₹92,310

  • Gold price in Bangalore

    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,775

    • 22K Gold Price: ₹92,325

  • Gold price in Hyderabad

    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,750, ₹1,00,760

    • 22K Gold Price: ₹92,300, ₹92,310

City 24K Gold Price (₹) 22K Gold Price (₹)
Delhi ₹1,00,910 ₹92,460, 
Noida ₹1,00,760 ₹92,300
Lucknow ₹1,00,910 ₹92,460, 
Chennai ₹1,00,760 ₹92,310
Mumbai ₹1,00,760 ₹92,310
Kolkata ₹1,00,760 ₹92,310
Bangalore ₹1,00,775 ₹92,325
Hyderabad ₹1,00,750 ₹92,310
Kerala ₹1,00,760 ₹92,310
Pune  ₹1,00,760 ₹92,310
Vadodara ₹1,00,810 ₹92,360
Ahmedabad ₹1,00,810 ₹92,360
Gurgaon ₹1,00,910 ₹92,460
Faridabad ₹99,430 ₹91,144

(Taken From Good Returns At10AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price (₹/kg)
Delhi ₹1,18,000
Noida ₹1,16,100
Lucknow ₹1,14,080
Chennai ₹1,26,100
Mumbai ₹1,16,100
Kolkata ₹1,16,100
Bangalore ₹1,16,100
Hyderabad ₹1,26,100
Kerala ₹1,26,100
Pune ₹1,16,100
Vadodara ₹1,16,100
Ahmedabad ₹1,16,100
Gurgaon ₹1,16,000
Faridabad ₹1,14,020

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Drops Over 300 Points, Nifty Below 25,000; Investors

Tags: business newsgold price today

RELATED News

India Cracks Down On Cheap Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board ImportsWith New Price Rule
Adani Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Kalamassery, Kochi: A New Era for Kerala’s Industrial Growth
Elon Musk Launches ‘Macrohard’ To Fully Replicate Microsoft Using AI
Did You Know: There Are 5 Easy Ways To Check Your PF Balance Quickly; Here Is How
CBI Files FIR And Searches Reliance Communications Premises In ₹2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Anil Ambani

LATEST NEWS

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Gold May Get More Expensive Soon, BUY Now! Check Rates In Your City

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold May Get More Expensive Soon, BUY Now! Check Rates In Your City

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold May Get More Expensive Soon, BUY Now! Check Rates In Your City
Gold May Get More Expensive Soon, BUY Now! Check Rates In Your City
Gold May Get More Expensive Soon, BUY Now! Check Rates In Your City
Gold May Get More Expensive Soon, BUY Now! Check Rates In Your City

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?