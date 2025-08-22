Gold May Get More Expensive Soon, BUY Now! Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Easing Geopolitical Tension
Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025
old Price on MCX – August 22, 2025
Gold prices for different MCX futures contracts are changing. The October 2025 gold futures on MCX are trading at ₹99,064 per 10 grams, down by ₹240 or 0.24%. The August 2025 contract had support near ₹97,200 and faced resistance around ₹98,800.
Meanwhile, Other MCX gold futures prices are: October futures (expiring October 3, 2025) at ₹99,405 per 10 grams, December 2025 futures at ₹1,00,331, and February 2026 futures at ₹1,01,301 per 10 grams. These prices indicate how gold value moves for different delivery months on MCX.
Silver Price on MCX – August 22, 2025
On August 22, 2025, the silver price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in India is ₹1,13,600 per kilogram. This is a decrease of ₹153, or 0.13%, compared to the previous day.
The break down of silver price:
- ₹113.60 per gram,
- ₹1,136 per 10 grams,
- ₹11,360 per 100 grams, and
- ₹1,13,600 per kilogram. Yesterday,
on August 21, 2025, silver was priced at ₹1,13,706 per kilogram. The slight dip shows a small fall in silver prices on the MCX today
Gold Price Today In India
Gold price in Delhi
24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,910, ₹97,970
22K Gold Price: ₹92,460, ₹93,300
Gold price in Noida
24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,760
22K Gold Price: ₹92,300
Gold price in Lucknow
24K Gold Price: ₹99,480
22K Gold Price: ₹91,190
Gold price in Chennai
24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,760
22K Gold Price: ₹92,310
Gold price in Mumbai
24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,760
22K Gold Price: ₹92,310
Gold price in Kolkata
24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,760
22K Gold Price: ₹92,310
Gold price in Bangalore
24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,775
22K Gold Price: ₹92,325
Gold price in Hyderabad
24K Gold Price: ₹1,00,750, ₹1,00,760
22K Gold Price: ₹92,300, ₹92,310
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹)
|22K Gold Price (₹)
|Delhi
|₹1,00,910
|₹92,460,
|Noida
|₹1,00,760
|₹92,300
|Lucknow
|₹1,00,910
|₹92,460,
|Chennai
|₹1,00,760
|₹92,310
|Mumbai
|₹1,00,760
|₹92,310
|Kolkata
|₹1,00,760
|₹92,310
|Bangalore
|₹1,00,775
|₹92,325
|Hyderabad
|₹1,00,750
|₹92,310
|Kerala
|₹1,00,760
|₹92,310
|Pune
|₹1,00,760
|₹92,310
|Vadodara
|₹1,00,810
|₹92,360
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,00,810
|₹92,360
|Gurgaon
|₹1,00,910
|₹92,460
|Faridabad
|₹99,430
|₹91,144
(Taken From Good Returns At10AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Silver Price (₹/kg)
|Delhi
|₹1,18,000
|Noida
|₹1,16,100
|Lucknow
|₹1,14,080
|Chennai
|₹1,26,100
|Mumbai
|₹1,16,100
|Kolkata
|₹1,16,100
|Bangalore
|₹1,16,100
|Hyderabad
|₹1,26,100
|Kerala
|₹1,26,100
|Pune
|₹1,16,100
|Vadodara
|₹1,16,100
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,16,100
|Gurgaon
|₹1,16,000
|Faridabad
|₹1,14,020
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
