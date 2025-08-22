Stock Market Today: Sensex Drops Over 300 Points, Nifty Below 25,000; Investors Taking Cautious Steps

Stock Market Today: Markets Snap Winning Streak as Global Uncertainty Looms

Hey readers! After a strong start to the week, Indian markets have finally broken their green opening streak. The Sensex is down 327.98 points at 81,672.73, and the Nifty has slipped 103.70 points to 24,980.05 as of 9:45 AM. The optimism that fuelled this week’s rally seems to have cooled off. Did you expect this turn?

Stock market today have lost their streak of opening in green. This week started on a green note where the watchers predicted a strong week as the optimism was very high while the week started. But today, on the last day of the week, where now the market will shut for two days and the major speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell is awaited.

Globally, the markets are in a dip. Everyone is looking up to the trilateral meeting that could result in the end of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The week began on a high note, with experts predicting a strong uptrend, but now, on the last trading day of the week, markets are wobbling just before a two-day break. What’s changed?

Globally, things are shaky. The US markets closed in the red for the fifth day in a row, and all eyes are now on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Will he signal a rate cut?

Also, tensions remain over the Russia-Ukraine war, with global attention shifting to a major trilateral meeting that could change everything

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (August 21, 2025) At Exactly 9:15 Am

Sensex: 81,976.45 down with 24.26

Nifty: 25,056.10 down with 27.65

Indian markets opened in red, ending their winning streak. Sensex opened down 24.26 points at 81,976.45; Nifty fell 27.65 points to 25,056.10 amid cautious global sentiment. At 9:45 AM, Sensex and Nifty fell further after a flat opening, with Sensex down 327.98 points and Nifty losing 103.70 points.

Stocks To Watch Today

Apollo Hospitals : Promoter Suneetha Reddy may sell 1.25% stake worth ₹1,395 crore at ₹7,747/share.

: Promoter Suneetha Reddy may sell 1.25% stake worth ₹1,395 crore at ₹7,747/share. Smartworks : Cut its stake in Clean Max DOS from 24.82% to 9.08%.

: Cut its stake in Clean Max DOS from 24.82% to 9.08%. DEE Development : Got new tariff approved for its biomass power plant in Punjab.

: Got new tariff approved for its biomass power plant in Punjab. Wipro : Will buy DTS unit of Harman (a Samsung company) to boost AI and digital services.

: Will buy DTS unit of Harman (a Samsung company) to boost AI and digital services. Hindustan Unilever : Niranjan Gupta to become new CFO from Nov 1, 2025, replacing Ritesh Tiwari.

: Niranjan Gupta to become new CFO from Nov 1, 2025, replacing Ritesh Tiwari. Hikal : Got a warning letter from US FDA for its Bengaluru facility.

: Got a warning letter from US FDA for its Bengaluru facility. GHV Infra: Got ₹2,000 crore project in Mumbai for housing.

Stock Market On Thursday

Market on Thursday: Rally Rolls On, But Nifty Slips Below 25,100

Hey readers! The stock market had an interesting day on Thursday (August 21). It was the 6th day in a row that the market went up. But even with the rally, the Nifty couldn’t hold above 25,100 because some investors booked profits at higher levels.

By the end of the day, the Sensex closed at 82,000.71, up 142.87 points (0.17%), and the Nifty ended at 25,083.75, up 33.20 points (0.13%).

Some of the top gainers in the Nifty were Dr Reddy’s, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and SBI Life. On the losing side, we had Bajaj Auto, Coal India, and Tata Consumer.

The pharma sector did really well, rising 1%. But auto and FMCG weren’t so lucky as they slipped a bit.

