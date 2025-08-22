LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Apollo Hospitals, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC Green Energy, Yes Bank, Wipro And Many Other In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Apollo Hospitals, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC Green Energy, Yes Bank, Wipro And Many Other In Focus

Indian markets may open flat today amid global caution ahead of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Key stocks to watch include Apollo Hospitals, Wipro, Vedanta, and HUL. Market volatility likely.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 22, 2025 09:10:57 IST

Stocks to Watch Today, August 22, 2025: Good morning! Indian stock markets may start a bit lower today.

The morning has started on a bit cautious note for the invetsors as the future trading indices GIFT Nifty futures were down 46 points in early trading session and was 61 points down while writing this article. This downward trends is hinting at a weak opening.

The big question is Why?

All the Investors globally around the world are waiting to hear from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the big Jackson Hole event. This speech might include clues about the future indices, interest rate cuts and everything. 

  • On the global front, US markets ended in the red the S&P 500 dropped 0.4%, Nasdaq fell 0.34%, and Dow Jones slipped 0.34%. That’s not a good sign for today.
  • Asian markets were mixed. China and Hong Kong traded higher, but Japan stayed flat, and Australia saw a slight dip. South Korea’s market was the biggest gainer, up over 1%.

These indicate that the Indian Market may open on very flat note and the market would remain volatile for the whole day. 

Big News Stocks

  • Apollo Hospitals: Promoter Suneetha Reddy may sell 1.25% stake worth ₹1,395 crore at ₹7,747/share.
  • Smartworks: Cut its stake in Clean Max DOS from 24.82% to 9.08%.
  • DEE Development: Got new tariff approved for its biomass power plant in Punjab.
  • Wipro: Will buy DTS unit of Harman (a Samsung company) to boost AI and digital services.
  • Hindustan Unilever: Niranjan Gupta to become new CFO from Nov 1, 2025, replacing Ritesh Tiwari.
  • Hikal: Got a warning letter from US FDA for its Bengaluru facility.
  • GHV Infra: Got ₹2,000 crore project in Mumbai for housing.
  • Texmaco Rail: Received a ₹103 crore order for wagons.
  • Vedanta: Declared ₹16/share second interim dividend. Record date = Aug 27.
  • R Systems: Will acquire Novigo Solutions for ₹400 crore + extra stock deal. Also to issue NCDs worth ₹275 crore.
  • Hindustan Foods: Investing ₹5 crore to get 25.07% in Asar Green Kabadi.
  • NTPC Green Energy: Started 49.125 MW more at Khavda solar project.
  • Yes Bank: Reappointed Prashant Kumar as MD & CEO till April 2026.
  • Eternal: Set up Blinkit Foods as its new company.
  • Titagarh Rail: Got ₹467 crore shipbuilding order for coastal research vessels.
  • SJVN: Synced its first 660 MW thermal unit at Buxar with the grid.
  • Usha Martin: Selling land, buildings, and machinery at Sriperumbudur to UGP Engineering.

Eyes On Bulk Deals

  • Clean Science: Promoters sold 24% stake worth ₹2,750 crore. Big buyers include SBI MF, Nippon India, and others.

  • Zee Media: Auv Innovations bought 1 crore shares; Miloeux Media sold 1.047 crore shares.

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Today

Some major names:

  • Jindal Steel & Power

  • LIC Housing Finance

  • IRCTC

  • Federal Bank

  • APL Apollo Tubes
    …and many more!

Other Corporate Actions Today

  • Bemco Hydraulics: Trades ex-date for stock split/bonus.

  • Sarveshwar Foods: Trades ex-date for rights issue.

F&O Ban List Today

  • PG Electroplast

  • RBL Bank

Out of F&O Ban

  • Titagarh Rail Systems

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty Indicates Muted Start, Sensex And Nifty To Stay Volatile Today
Tags: business newsstock market todayStocks to watch today

