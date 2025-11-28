Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28: A bold step toward India’s most powerful accounting-tech ecosystem — Vyapar, one of the country’s leading business management platforms, has fully acquired Suvit, an AI-powered automation accounting software recognised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The acquisition marks a significant step toward creating a connected digital ecosystem for MSMEs, CA and Tax Professionals, offering them a unified platform for business management, automation, and compliance.

Empowering MSMEs through a Unified Digital Future

India’s MSMEs form the backbone of the economy, yet they continue to face hurdles in achieving a digital future, helping them manage their financial and business operations, file taxes, and maintain compliance. With this acquisition, Vyapar and Suvit will come together to offer an integrated solution that combines Vyapar’s robust business management capabilities with Suvit’s AI-driven automation to improve efficiency.

“This acquisition brings us closer to Vyapar’s long-standing vision — to empower every Indian business with simple, intelligent, and accessible technology. Together with Suvit, we are building a connected financial future for MSMEs and tax professionals alike,” said Sumit Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Vyapar. “By joining forces with Suvit, we want to equip tax professionals to handle more clients and manage their compliance efficiently. Ensuring to reduce their time and effort significantly. ”

Suvit’s Role in the Next Phase of Growth

Founded by Ankit Virani, Suvit has become a trusted automation platform that helps tax professionals and businesses save as much time as possible on manual data entry and GST reconciliation. Its AI-led platform automates pre-accounting processes, enhances accuracy, and improves decision-making with advanced analytics.

“Suvit was built to simplify compliance for tax professionals,” said Ankit Virani, Founder and CEO of Suvit. “Joining Vyapar allows us to extend this vision to millions of MSMEs, combining automation and accessibility to deliver an integrated digital experience.”

Following the acquisition, Ankit Virani will join Vyapar as the Business Head. He will focus on growing Suvit adoption among In-Tax professionals and on driving the product journey to make Tax professionals’ lives 10x better. Also, in the near future, Suvit will be renamed to whatever resonates best with the brand’s identity.

The Road Ahead

The combined platform will aim to offer end-to-end workflows — from invoicing to reconciliation to tax filing — through a single intelligent suite. The collaboration will focus on enhancing GST automation for real-time error detection and seamless filing, and on strengthening tax professionals with actionable financial insights and advanced practice management features, enabling them to handle multiple clients with greater ease.

Together, Vyapar and Suvit are redefining how India’s small businesses manage their financial operations, reducing complexity and improving compliance accuracy by driving the overall operational efficiency across the MSME landscape.

About Vyapar

Vyapar GST Billing and Accounting Software company is a Bengaluru-based business management solutions provider dedicated to simplifying financial operations for India’s SMEs.

With a mission to make business management effortless and affordable for MSMEs, Vyapar provides a comprehensive suite of tools that integrate billing, accounting, inventory management, GST filing, and cash flow management into a single, seamless platform. Trusted by over 1 Crore+ businesses across India, Vyapar empowers business owners to digitise their operations without technical expertise or costly infrastructure. The platform offers both mobile and desktop paid versions, ensuring accessibility for small and local businesses of all scales and types.

