LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 28, 2025 18:42:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28: A bold step toward India’s most powerful accounting-tech ecosystem — Vyapar, one of the country’s leading business management platforms, has fully acquired Suvit, an AI-powered automation accounting software recognised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The acquisition marks a significant step toward creating a connected digital ecosystem for MSMEs, CA and Tax Professionals, offering them a unified platform for business management, automation, and compliance.

Empowering MSMEs through a Unified Digital Future

India’s MSMEs form the backbone of the economy, yet they continue to face hurdles in achieving a digital future, helping them manage their financial and business operations, file taxes, and maintain compliance. With this acquisition, Vyapar and Suvit will come together to offer an integrated solution that combines Vyapar’s robust business management capabilities with Suvit’s AI-driven automation to improve efficiency.

“This acquisition brings us closer to Vyapar’s long-standing vision — to empower every Indian business with simple, intelligent, and accessible technology. Together with Suvit, we are building a connected financial future for MSMEs and tax professionals alike,” said Sumit Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Vyapar. “By joining forces with Suvit, we want to equip tax professionals to handle more clients and manage their compliance efficiently. Ensuring to reduce their time and effort significantly. ”

Suvit’s Role in the Next Phase of Growth

Founded by Ankit Virani, Suvit has become a trusted automation platform that helps tax professionals and businesses save as much time as possible on manual data entry and GST reconciliation. Its AI-led platform automates pre-accounting processes, enhances accuracy, and improves decision-making with advanced analytics.

“Suvit was built to simplify compliance for tax professionals,” said Ankit Virani, Founder and CEO of Suvit. “Joining Vyapar allows us to extend this vision to millions of MSMEs, combining automation and accessibility to deliver an integrated digital experience.”

Following the acquisition, Ankit Virani will join Vyapar as the Business Head. He will focus on growing Suvit adoption among In-Tax professionals and on driving the product journey to make Tax professionals’ lives 10x better. Also, in the near future, Suvit will be renamed to whatever resonates best with the brand’s identity.

The Road Ahead

The combined platform will aim to offer end-to-end workflows — from invoicing to reconciliation to tax filing — through a single intelligent suite. The collaboration will focus on enhancing GST automation for real-time error detection and seamless filing, and on strengthening tax professionals with actionable financial insights and advanced practice management features, enabling them to handle multiple clients with greater ease.

Together, Vyapar and Suvit are redefining how India’s small businesses manage their financial operations, reducing complexity and improving compliance accuracy by driving the overall operational efficiency across the MSME landscape.

About Vyapar

Vyapar GST Billing and Accounting Software company is a Bengaluru-based business management solutions provider dedicated to simplifying financial operations for India’s SMEs.

With a mission to make business management effortless and affordable for MSMEs, Vyapar provides a comprehensive suite of tools that integrate billing, accounting, inventory management, GST filing, and cash flow management into a single, seamless platform.  Trusted by over 1 Crore+ businesses across India, Vyapar empowers business owners to digitise their operations without technical expertise or costly infrastructure. The platform offers both mobile and desktop paid versions, ensuring accessibility for small and local businesses of all scales and types.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 6:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Court Bars Carmicheal Mine Opponent From Pursuing Adani’s Confidential Data

Who Is C Sivasankaran? Man Who Wants To Buy Ratan Tata’s Rs 85 Lakh Seychelles Villa for Rs…

Will Permanent Employees Get Gratuity After 1-Year Service? Key Rules, Eligibility, And Labour Code Updates Explained

From ₹1 Lakh To ₹3.3 Crore: The Penny Stock–Turned-Multibagger V2 Retail Story

Paytm Share Price Rockets 3.4% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade: Investor Optimism Hits New High

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump In New Video Says, ‘We Are Not Allowed To Use The Word ‘Indian’ Anymore,’ Claims Only Indians Want It To Be Used, Origins Of The Term Explained

Watch: Gang War With Thar, Bikes In Rajasthan Caught On Cam, Video Goes Viral

Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore

JeM Hideout Busted In Awantipora, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered

Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Sheikh’s Old-School Love Soaked In Poetry Is Magnetic, Fans Call It Fitting Tribute To First Romance

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Last Post Resurfaces Amid Death Rumours: ‘Asim Munir Is The Most…’

Congress To Discuss Karnataka Crisis On November 30

Watch: Stage Collapses At UP Wedding As BJP Leaders Gather To Bless Couple, Video Goes Viral

India To Lock Horns With Pakistan On December 14 In U19 Asia Cup

Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem
Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem
Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem
Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

QUICK LINKS