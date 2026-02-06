What Are The New NBFC Norms? RBI Introduces Measures To Simplify Operations And Boost Business Growth

RBI Proposes Regulatory Relief for NBFCs
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced key regulatory easing measures for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to simplify operations and promote ease of doing business. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted that the move is aimed at smaller NBFCs with minimal systemic risk, reducing compliance burdens while supporting sectoral growth.
What Are the New Norms for NBFCs?
-
Exemption from Registration: NBFCs with no public funds or customer interface and asset size below ₹1,000 crore are proposed to be exempted from registration requirements.
-
Branch Expansion Simplified: Certain NBFCs will no longer need prior approval to open more than 1,000 branches, allowing faster operational scaling.
-
Maintaining Prudence: These exemptions apply only to smaller NBFCs posing minimal risk to the financial system, ensuring stability remains intact.
Strong Sectoral Parameters Ensure Stability
Despite regulatory easing, NBFCs continue to maintain robust financial health. Key system-level metrics, including capital adequacy, liquidity, asset quality, and profitability, remain strong. Data from September 2025 shows:
-
Total CRAR: 25.11%
-
Tier I CRAR: 23.27%
Both figures are comfortably above minimum regulatory requirements, providing a cushion for continued sector stability.
Improved Asset Quality
The asset quality of NBFCs has strengthened over the past year:
-
Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) Ratio: Down from 2.57% in September 2024 to 2.21% in September 2025.
-
Net Non-Performing Asset (NNPA) Ratio: Reduced from 1.04% to 0.99%.
Although the Return on Assets (RoA) slightly declined, overall risk management and operational resilience have improved significantly.
Balancing Growth with Financial Stability
Governor Malhotra emphasized that the Indian economy remains on a growth trajectory despite geopolitical uncertainties. “Benign inflation provides leeway to remain growth-supportive while preserving financial stability,” he noted. The regulatory easing is intended to support smaller NBFCs without compromising sector robustness.
The RBI’s new norms simplify compliance for smaller NBFCs while maintaining a strong financial foundation. By balancing growth promotion with stability, these steps aim to strengthen investor confidence and encourage sector expansion.
(This article has been syndicated from ANI)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.