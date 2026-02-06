What Are The New NBFC Norms? RBI Introduces Measures To Simplify Operations And Boost Business Growth

RBI Proposes Regulatory Relief for NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced key regulatory easing measures for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to simplify operations and promote ease of doing business. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted that the move is aimed at smaller NBFCs with minimal systemic risk, reducing compliance burdens while supporting sectoral growth.

What Are the New Norms for NBFCs?

Strong Sectoral Parameters Ensure Stability

Despite regulatory easing, NBFCs continue to maintain robust financial health. Key system-level metrics, including capital adequacy, liquidity, asset quality, and profitability, remain strong. Data from September 2025 shows:

Total CRAR: 25.11%

Tier I CRAR: 23.27%

Both figures are comfortably above minimum regulatory requirements, providing a cushion for continued sector stability.

Improved Asset Quality

The asset quality of NBFCs has strengthened over the past year:

Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) Ratio: Down from 2.57% in September 2024 to 2.21% in September 2025.

Net Non-Performing Asset (NNPA) Ratio: Reduced from 1.04% to 0.99%.

Although the Return on Assets (RoA) slightly declined, overall risk management and operational resilience have improved significantly.

Balancing Growth with Financial Stability

Governor Malhotra emphasized that the Indian economy remains on a growth trajectory despite geopolitical uncertainties. “Benign inflation provides leeway to remain growth-supportive while preserving financial stability,” he noted. The regulatory easing is intended to support smaller NBFCs without compromising sector robustness.

The RBI’s new norms simplify compliance for smaller NBFCs while maintaining a strong financial foundation. By balancing growth promotion with stability, these steps aim to strengthen investor confidence and encourage sector expansion.

