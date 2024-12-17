For NFT holders, the launch offers an exciting opportunity to participate in a forward-thinking project that continues to shape the future of digital assets and decentralized economies.

The highly awaited PENGU token from the Pudgy Penguins NFT ecosystem has officially launched, marking a significant milestone for the project and its growing community.

Pengu Coin: Launch Details and Timing

The PENGU token went live on December 17, 2024, at 8:00 AM AST. This marks an exciting new phase for NFT and cryptocurrency enthusiasts eager to engage with the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem.

Who Can Claim the Tokens?

Eligible holders of Pudgy Penguins NFTs, including Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys, and Pudgy Rods, can claim the new token. Token claims will take place via a Solana-compatible wallet, and participants must maintain a minimum balance of $10 SOL to cover transaction fees.

The claiming window will remain open for 88 days, after which unclaimed tokens will be permanently locked and destroyed.

Pengu Coin: Token Supply and Distribution

The total supply of the PENGU token stands at 88.88 billion. Its distribution has been carefully allocated as follows:

25.9% for the Pudgy Penguins community, including holders of Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys, and Pudgy Rods NFTs.

24.12% to other prominent NFT communities, such as Azuki, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Doodles.

17.8% for the project team, subject to a one-year cliff and a three-year vesting schedule.

12.35% allocated for liquidity pools.

11.48% for Igloo Inc., the parent company.

4% set aside for public good initiatives.

0.35% reserved for FTT token holders.

Why PENGU’s Launch Matters?

The launch of the PENGU token is a strategic move that highlights the expanding influence of Pudgy Penguins in the NFT and blockchain space. Originally gaining traction as a collection of whimsical NFT art, Pudgy Penguins has evolved into a significant player within Web3 ecosystems.

By choosing the Solana blockchain—renowned for its speed and low transaction fees—Pudgy Penguins aims to enhance token utility, attract broader community participation, and create new opportunities for engagement.

The allocation of tokens to other NFT communities, such as Azuki and Bored Ape Yacht Club, underscores Pudgy Penguins’ ambition to build bridges within the wider NFT market. This move is expected to foster collaboration, attract new users, and strengthen Pudgy Penguins’ position in the decentralized economy.

Trading PENGU on Major Exchanges

Beyond the claim process, the PENGU token will also be listed for spot trading on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance. Traders will have access to popular pairs such as USD, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY, ensuring global accessibility and liquidity for the token.

The PENGU token launch signals a pivotal moment for the Pudgy Penguins project, as it transitions from a beloved NFT collection to a robust ecosystem within the Web3 space. With its innovative integration into the Solana blockchain, the project aims to increase the utility of NFTs while pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

For NFT holders, crypto enthusiasts, and broader blockchain communities, the launch offers an exciting opportunity to participate in a forward-thinking project that continues to shape the future of digital assets and decentralized economies.

The PENGU token launch represents not just a technical achievement but a major leap for the Pudgy Penguins community and the NFT sector as a whole. With strong community involvement, enhanced utility, and partnerships across NFT ecosystems, PENGU sets the stage for innovation and collaboration in the Web3 landscape.

