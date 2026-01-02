What Is Siddhartha Bhaiya’s Net Worth? Here’s How Late Aequitas Investment MD Delivered 100 Times Returns, A Look Into His Impressive Portfolio And Holdings

LIVE TV
Siddhartha Bhaiya, one of Dalal Street's most respected stock pickers and founder of investment firm Aequitas, passed away on December 31, 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest. Aequitas grew into a Rs 7,700-crore PMS and AIF platform, known for early bets on small-cap multibaggers.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 2, 2026 16:24:13 IST

Siddhartha Bhaiya: Siddhartha Bhaiya, one of Dalal Street’s most respected stock pickers and founder of investment firm Aequitas, passed away on December 31, 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 47. Aequitas confirmed that Bhaiya suffered the cardiac arrest while on a family vacation in New Zealand.

Built Aequitas Into A Top-Performing Firm

Bhaiya founded Aequitas in 2012 after leaving Nippon India Mutual Fund, where he had worked as a fund manager for nearly 7 years. Under his leadership, Aequitas grew into a Rs 7,700-crore PMS and AIF platform, known for early bets on small-cap multibaggers.

According to disclosures on his professional profile, Bhaiya delivered a 34% CAGR and 2,800% absolute returns, making Aequitas’ PMS funds among the top performers on Dalal Street, with returns of up to 28x.

A chartered accountant by training, Bhaiya was known for blending value and growth investing, often taking contrarian calls well ahead of market consensus.

Aequitas Confirms Founder’s Demise

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our Managing Director, Mr Siddhartha Bhaiya, following a sudden cardiac arrest,” the firm said in a statement, calling him the driving force behind Aequitas’ investment philosophy and culture.

The company said it remains committed to Bhaiya’s long-term vision and investment principles.

Known For Caution Amid Market Euphoria

Over the past two years, Bhaiya had turned increasingly cautious on Indian equities, repeatedly warning of overheated valuations. His flagship India Opportunities Fund was reported to have held close to 80% cash for much of 2025, reflecting his defensive stance.

“If anything, holding 80% cash is the easiest thing to do at this point,” Bhaiya had said in an interview last year, citing stretched small-cap valuations and excessive market enthusiasm.

In line with this view, Aequitas also increased exposure to gold ETFs and diversified investments internationally to reduce dependence on Indian equities.

Remembered As A Thoughtful Investor And Institution Builder

Colleagues described Bhaiya as a disciplined thinker who valued intellectual honesty and long-term decision-making. His stated goal was to build Aequitas into a world-class, $1-billion investment organisation.

Just weeks before his death, Bhaiya had again made headlines after calling the prevailing market rally a “bubble of epic proportions”, rather than a sustainable bull run a view that reflected his trademark caution even during periods of optimism.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 4:24 PM IST
QUICK LINKS