LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Dharamshala college death IPL 2026 arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit balochistan Dharamshala college death IPL 2026 arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit balochistan Dharamshala college death IPL 2026 arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit balochistan Dharamshala college death IPL 2026 arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Dharamshala college death IPL 2026 arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit balochistan Dharamshala college death IPL 2026 arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit balochistan Dharamshala college death IPL 2026 arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit balochistan Dharamshala college death IPL 2026 arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas Investment MD, India’s Renowned Smallcap Multibagger Hunter Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During New Zealand Vacation

Who Was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas Investment MD, India’s Renowned Smallcap Multibagger Hunter Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During New Zealand Vacation

Siddhartha Bhaiya, founder and MD of Aequitas Investment and a renowned smallcap multibagger hunter, died of sudden cardiac arrest on December 31, 2025, during a family vacation in New Zealand. He was known for bold, contrarian market calls.

Siddhartha Bhaiya, Founder and MD of Aequitas Investment, Dies. (Photo: X)
Siddhartha Bhaiya, Founder and MD of Aequitas Investment, Dies. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 2, 2026 16:04:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas Investment MD, India’s Renowned Smallcap Multibagger Hunter Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During New Zealand Vacation

Siddhartha Bhaiya, founder and managing director of Aequitas Investment and one of India’s most respected smallcap investors, passed away on 31 December 2025 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during a family vacation in New Zealand. The company confirmed his death in an official statement issued on 2 January 2026. He was 47.

You Might Be Interested In

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our Managing Director, Mr Siddhartha Bhaiya, on 31 December 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest while on a family vacation in New Zealand,” Aequitas said.

Siddhartha Bhaiya- A Contrarian Voice in India’s Bull Market

Siddhartha Bhaiya was widely known on Dalal Street for his contrarian market calls and disciplined investing approach. At a time when Indian equity markets were touching record highs in 2024, Bhaiya openly warned of an impending correction, a stance that stood out amid widespread optimism.

You Might Be Interested In

He was also known for making bold cash calls. In April 2025, amid uncertainty triggered by reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, Bhaiya reportedly held nearly 90 percent of his portfolio in cash, even as most investors chose to remain fully invested.

Siddhartha Bhaiya-Aequitas Founder Who Built a Multibagger Track Record

Bhaiya founded Aequitas Investment in 2012 after quitting his role as a fund manager at Nippon India Mutual Fund, where he spent nearly seven years. Under his leadership, Aequitas grew into a formidable PMS and AIF firm with assets under management of approximately Rs 7,700 crore, or nearly USD 650 million.

He earned a reputation as one of India’s top smallcap multibagger hunters, delivering nearly 2,800 percent absolute returns by identifying high-quality but undiscovered companies at an early stage. According to his LinkedIn profile, Aequitas delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34 percent over 11 years and generated nearly 28x absolute returns since inception.

Siddhartha Bhaiya’s Investment Philosophy Rooted in Discipline and Long-Term Thinking

Siddhartha Bhaiya followed a unique blend of value and growth investing, with a strong emphasis on contrarian thinking. Over the last one to two years, he had turned increasingly bearish on Indian equities, repeatedly citing stretched valuations and unsustainable market exuberance.

Aequitas described him as the intellectual backbone of the firm. “Siddhartha was the driving force behind Aequitas. He was not only a visionary investor, but also a builder of institutions deeply committed to intellectual honesty, disciplined decision-making, and long-term thinking,” the company said, adding that his influence would continue to shape the organisation’s culture and investment philosophy.

Siddhartha Bhaiya’s Career Spanning Two Decades in Indian Capital Markets

A Chartered Accountant by training, Bhaiya had over 20 years of experience in the Indian stock markets. Before founding Aequitas, he worked with several prominent financial institutions, including Stratcap Securities, Principal PNB Asset Management, and Reliance Capital Asset Management.

His long-term vision was to build Aequitas into a world-class billion-dollar investment firm with a young and driven team focused on delivering superior risk-adjusted returns to a niche investor base.

What did Aequitas Say?

Following his passing, Aequitas said it remains fully aligned with Bhaiya’s philosophy and long-term objectives. The firm reaffirmed its commitment to continue managing investor capital with the same discipline, rigor, and long-term perspective that defined Siddhartha Bhaiya’s legacy.

Bhaiya’s sudden demise marks a significant loss for India’s investment community, particularly in the smallcap and alternative investment space where his views, discipline, and conviction commanded wide respect.

ALSO READ: Dharamshala College Horror: 19-Year-Old Dies After Alleged Ragging, Sexual Harassment Claims On Campus; Professor Booked

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 4:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aequitas InvestmentAequitas MDhome-hero-pos-15Siddhartha BhaiyaSiddhartha Bhaiya deathSiddhartha Bhaiya death reason

RELATED News

Dharamshala College Horror: 19-Year-Old Dies After Alleged Ragging, Sexual Harassment Claims On Campus; Professor Booked

‘Arunachal Pradesh Is And Always Will Be A Part Of India’: EAM Jaishankar Calls Out China’s Tactics After Arunachal Woman’s Passport Row At Shanghai Airport

{OUT} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (02.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Magh Mela 2026: All You Need to Know About Dates, Free Entry, Bathing Schedule, Travel Advisory and Special Buses to Ayodhya

New Year Shocker In Mumbai: Woman Invites Married Lover For Sweets, Then Brutally Attacks Him In Chilling Private-Part Mutilation

LATEST NEWS

Russian Flight Attendant Stabbed To Death In Dubai Hotel, Ex-Husband Arrested After Body Found In Pool Of Blood

Who Was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas Investment MD, India’s Renowned Smallcap Multibagger Hunter Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During New Zealand Vacation

Erling Haaland Surprises Shubman Gill With Signed Boots; Video Goes Viral As Fans Call It ‘The Ultimate Sports Crossover’

Is China All Set To Deploy Military In Balochistan? Mir Yar Baloch Warns Of ‘Unimaginable Threat’ Citing Challenges To ‘Bharat’s Future’

When Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi Be Back In Action? Check All Details Of His Next Match

WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts

Mahieka Sharma’s New Year Eve ‘Long-Distance Darshan’ With Hardik Pandya’s Mother Goes Viral; Cricketer Shares More Photos With Girlfriend, Netizens Call Them ‘Best Jodi’

From Earthquakes To Alien Contact: How Many Of Baba Vanga’s Predictions Came True In 2025

Did Ukraine Trick Russia Into Paying A $500,000 Kremlin Reward By Faking Anti-Putin Commander Denis Kapustin’s Death? Spy Chief Reveals Shocking Insights

Behind the Lens: The Evolution of Bollywood Fashion Through the Decades

Who Was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas Investment MD, India’s Renowned Smallcap Multibagger Hunter Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During New Zealand Vacation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas Investment MD, India’s Renowned Smallcap Multibagger Hunter Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During New Zealand Vacation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas Investment MD, India’s Renowned Smallcap Multibagger Hunter Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During New Zealand Vacation
Who Was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas Investment MD, India’s Renowned Smallcap Multibagger Hunter Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During New Zealand Vacation
Who Was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas Investment MD, India’s Renowned Smallcap Multibagger Hunter Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During New Zealand Vacation
Who Was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas Investment MD, India’s Renowned Smallcap Multibagger Hunter Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During New Zealand Vacation

QUICK LINKS