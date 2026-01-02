LIVE TV
Dharamshala College Horror: 19-Year-Old Dies After Alleged Ragging, Sexual Harassment Claims On Campus; Professor Booked

Dharamshala College Horror: 19-Year-Old Dies After Alleged Ragging, Sexual Harassment Claims On Campus; Professor Booked

A 19-year-old Dharamshala college student’s death has exposed shocking allegations of ragging and sexual harassment on campus. Seniors and a professor are accused under BNS provisions, raising urgent concerns over student safety, abuse of power, and institutional failure.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 2, 2026 15:36:44 IST

Dharamshala, the town of tranquil mountains, which was at first famous for its enchanting beauty, is now linked to a cold case of institutional cruelty and failure after a 19-year-old university student died. A trip that was supposed to be about gaining knowledge was transformed into a nightmare of alleged institutional mistreatment that involved not only the classmates but also the lecturer.

The dead student’s demise has raised a great alarm over the safety of learners in tertiary education, bringing to light an extremely dangerous combination of physical ragging and sexual harassment that was said to have been going on inside the campus.

Ragging Allegations

The investigation has all the characteristics of the most gruesome violation of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009. The authorities have charged three female students along with a college professor, claiming that the victim was repeatedly and severely tortured by the so-called “senior” students.

The alarming part of this whole situation is that a faculty member’s participation in the whole incident indicates the complete breakdown of the monitoring systems which were supposed to protect the frail newcomers.

The FIR, filed under different clauses of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), one of which is Clause 3(5) that talks about joint liability, reveals a terror campaign that was systematically run and finally proved to be the undoing of the teenager.

Sexual Harassment

The case has progressed along a darker path by the accusation of sexual assault against the suspect in addition to the physical hazing. The BNS allegations signal a nightmare that is far worse than the regular definitions of campus bullying.

The circumstance that the victim was supposedly singled out by trusted and peer-influencing individuals has made the demand for tougher security measures and more psychological support stronger.

The facts presented during the legal procedures show a disturbing truth: the inability to stop sexual harassment and the abuse of power among students in schools can result in irretrievable and even death-like consequences.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 3:36 PM IST
