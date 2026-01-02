LIVE TV
New Year Shocker In Mumbai: Woman Invites Married Lover For Sweets, Then Brutally Attacks Him In Chilling Private-Part Mutilation

New Year Shocker In Mumbai: Woman Invites Married Lover For Sweets, Then Brutally Attacks Him In Chilling Private-Part Mutilation

A New Year celebration turned horrific in Mumbai when a married 44-year-old man was lured to his lover’s home with sweets and brutally attacked. The woman allegedly mutilated him over marriage disputes and fled. The victim is critical, police hunt on.

New Year celebration turned horrific in Mumbai (Pc: Freepik Representative)
New Year celebration turned horrific in Mumbai (Pc: Freepik Representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 2, 2026 12:20:01 IST

New Year Shocker In Mumbai: Woman Invites Married Lover For Sweets, Then Brutally Attacks Him In Chilling Private-Part Mutilation

What was originally intended as a celebration of the upcoming year became a horrific and bloody incident in Mumbai on December 31. A 44-year-old man, who was married, was seduced by the thought of New Year’s treats to go and visit his mistress of 25 years, but there he was confronted with the assault that was going to change his life.

In a very surprising case, it was said that the woman first attacked the man with a strong-bladed knife on his genitals and then fled. The male who suffered the injury is now in Sion Hospital fighting for his life, whereas the holiday cheer that filled the area is now replaced with the harsh reality of a crime scene investigation.

Mutilation Motive

The investigation conducted into this terrible incident indicates that the assault was the result of many years of romantic disputes and mental torture. The two persons involved, with a very intricate family relation the woman being the sister of the victim’s sister’s husband had been having an affair for almost seven years. The woman was reportedly so infatuated with the idea of marriage that it stirred up the situation to a point of no return. 

She had been constantly urging the victim to leave his wife and children and marry her. When he tried to loosen the ties by running away to Bihar in late 2025, the woman was said to have already raised her methods by using intimidating calls to keep him under her control, which eventually ended at the well-planned trap on the last night of the year.

Fugitive Investigation

After the terrible attack, local officials started a huge search for the 25-year-old suspect who disappeared right after the crime. The victim is still in serious condition and is being taken care of at Sion Hospital, while the police are trying to get the whole story of the “sweets invitation,” which was the trick for the attack.

The spot of the incident is already surrounded by forensic teams, and they are interviewing the family members to find out how serious and what kind of threats were made before the mutilation of the corpse.

The case indicates a frighteningly abusive and very brutal pattern of behavior coming from domestic conflicts, which has shocked the whole neighborhood and the hunt for the offender is still on.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 12:20 PM IST
Tags: crime news, illicit affair, married lover, New Year shocker, New Year sweets, woman attacks lover

New Year Shocker In Mumbai: Woman Invites Married Lover For Sweets, Then Brutally Attacks Him In Chilling Private-Part Mutilation

