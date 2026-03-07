What Is The Strait Of Hormuz Insurance Plan? How The US And India Are Navigating Global Energy Security

India Weighs It’s Role In Strait Of Hormuz Insurance Plan

India is carefully navigating its position in the U.S.-led Strait of Hormuz insurance initiative. The officials are conducting talks with the United States to learn how the system would protect the country’s energy movements through this vital ocean route. The stakes reach critical levels because the Strait handles almost 40% of India’s crude oil imports and a large portion of its LNG shipments.

The Indian government needs to evaluate the funding requirements, which might exceed hundreds of millions of dollars, before making their decision to join the program. The country actively investigates different oil supplies from West Africa and Latin America as it works to protect itself against possible oil supply interruptions.

The discussion has begun about whether India should depend on the U.S.-backed protection system or develop its own methods to maintain uninterrupted energy access. The result of the situation has captured the attention of traders, policymakers, and global energy observers.

Current Market Context At The Strait Of Hormuz

Soaring Premiums: As of March 2026, private war-risk insurance for vessels in the region has jumped to 1%–3% of vessel cost .

As of March 2026, private war-risk insurance for vessels in the region has jumped to . Short Notice Risk: Many insurers are issuing 72-hour cancellation notices , creating uncertainty for shipping companies.

Many insurers are issuing , creating uncertainty for shipping companies. U.S. Intervention: The Strait of Hormuz insurance plan acts as a government-backed alternative to restricted private insurance markets.

The Strait of Hormuz insurance plan acts as a to restricted private insurance markets. Objective: Ensures that oil and LNG shipments continue moving smoothly through one of the world’s most strategic energy routes.

