‘No Deal Except Unconditional Surrender’: Donald Trump Warns Islamic Regime As He Introduces ‘Make Iran Great Again Slogan’ Amid Escalating Middle East War

US President Donald Trump has issued one of his strongest warnings yet to Iran, demanding that the country agree to “unconditional surrender” as the war in the Middle East continues to intensify. The remarks came as fighting between Israel and Iran entered its seventh day.

Trump made the comments in a post on his social media platform, where he said there would be no negotiations or peace deal with Iran unless it fully surrendered.

Trump Says ‘Unconditional Surrender’

“There will be no deal except unconditional surrender,” Trump said, making it clear that Washington will not accept any compromise while the conflict continues.

The US leader also introduced a new slogan directed at Iran, “Make Iran Great Again,” often shortened to MIGA. The phrase mirrors Trump’s well-known campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” and signals his view that Iran needs major political change.

Regime Change Message

Trump suggested that after surrender, Iran could see a new leadership that would be acceptable to the United States and its allies. According to him, such a change could allow the country to rebuild its economy and stabilize its political system.

He said that once Iran surrenders and installs what he described as “GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s)”, the US and its partners would be willing to help the country recover economically and rebuild.

The comments hint at the possibility of regime change in Tehran, something analysts say would mark a major shift in US policy toward Iran.

War Escalates Across The Region

Trump’s warning comes as the war between Israel and Iran continues to expand across the Middle East. Israeli warplanes have carried out heavy strikes on targets in Tehran and other cities. Iran has also responded with missile and drone attacks across the region targeting US bases across the region.

According to reports, the conflict has already caused over 1,200 deaths in Iran, more than 120 in Lebanon, and dozens of casualties in Israel and among US troops.

The fighting has also spread beyond the two countries. Iranian missiles and drones have targeted locations in the Gulf region where US forces are stationed, including bases in countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Pressure On Tehran

Trump has also urged members of Iran’s military and security forces to surrender, promising immunity to those who lay down their weapons. He has also encouraged Iranian officials and diplomats to defect and seek asylum abroad.

With airstrikes intensifying and diplomatic options fading, analysts say the situation is becoming one of the most dangerous confrontations in the Middle East in recent years. The United Nations and several world leaders have already called for urgent de-escalation to prevent a wider regional war.