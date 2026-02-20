What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty 50 are set for a volatile Friday as US-Iran tensions, surging oil prices, and global market cues weigh on investor sentiment. Nifty 50 bearish, India VIX spikes, caution advised.

Stock Market Today, Outlook
Stock Market Today, Outlook

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 20, 2026 08:31:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds

Stock Market Today: Oil, Tensions, and Tumbling Markets- Is Sensex on a Rollercoaster?

Hold on tight, investors! The Indian stock market seems set to give a bumpy end to the week, making it a tense weekend ahead. Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open lower, with the Gift Nifty trading around 25,415-a nearly 30-point discount from yesterday’s close-hinting at a sluggish start.

Thursday was a gut-punch for traders:

You Might Be Interested In

Sensex plunged 1,236 points while Nifty 50 slid 365 points, ending a three-day winning streak. The culprit? Escalating US-Iran tensions over nuclear negotiations, which have investors worldwide biting their nails. With the threat of military conflict looming, caution has replaced optimism in every trading room.

And the drama doesn’t stop there-oil prices are climbing too. Brent crude surged to $71.78 per barrel, the highest in months, stoking fears of costlier fuel and rising inflation. If Thursday was a teaser, Friday is shaping up to be a full-blown thriller, leaving investors on edge as the weekend approaches.

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today?

Indian Market Opening

  • Gift Nifty trading around 25,415, nearly 30 points below previous close- indicates a negative start.

Global Market Cues

Asian Markets

  • Japan Nikkei 225: -1.04%
  • Topix: -1.12%
  • South Korea Kospi: +0.66%
  • Kosdaq: -0.19%
  • China & Hong Kong: Markets closed for Lunar New Year

Wall Street Performance

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.54% at 49,395.16
  • S&P 500: -0.28% at 6,861.89
  • Nasdaq: -0.31% at 22,682.73

Notable movers:

  • Apple: -1.4%
  • Walmart: -1.4%
  • Nvidia: -0.04%
  • AMD: +1.62%
  • Tesla: +0.09%

Currency Updates

  • US Dollar: 97.89, near one-month high, strongest weekly gain since October
  • Sterling: $1.3457, weekly drop ~1.5%
  • Euro: $1.1768, down 0.8% for the week
  • Japanese Yen: 155.08 per dollar

Commodities

  • Gold: Spot price near $4,990/oz
  • Silver: Fell 0.7% to $77.99
  • Crude Oil:
    • Brent: $71.78/barrel (+0.17%)
    • WTI: $66.50 (+0.11%)

Economic Data The Will Trigger Stock Market Today

US Economic Indicators

  • Trade Deficit: US goods deficit hit $1.24 trillion in 2025. Overall trade deficit narrowed to $901.5 billion. December deficit rose 32.6% to $70.3 billion.
  • Jobless Claims: Initial claims fell by 23,000 to 206,000 for the week ended February 14, showing improvement in the labor market.

Japan Economic Data

  • Inflation: Annual core CPI at 2.0% in January, slowest pace in two years.
  • Composite PMI: Increased to 53.8 in February from 53.1 in January, marking fastest growth since May 2023.

Key Events That Have Impact On Stock Market Today

US-Iran Tensions: Markets Holding Their Breath

The world should prepare for imminent events, as Donald Trump has given Iran 10 to 15 days to negotiate its nuclear program. Tehran responded by threatening to launch attacks against US military installations if hostilities are initiated. Market unrest has heightened investor anxiety, resulting in elevated global risk perception. Traders are left asking: will this be a brief security incident, or could it develop into a prolonged conflict that pushes both oil prices and fear levels higher? In this geopolitical thriller, caution is essential, as it remains the only prudent approach to navigating the situation.

Stock Market Today: Outlook

Nifty 50 Technical Outlook: Bearish Bells Ringing

On Thursday, Nifty 50 showed unexpected movement, forming a large bearish candle that brought the index down to the 25,500 level. The short-term trend reversed as the index dropped below 25,400, leading to further losses toward the 25,200–25,100 range.

Key levels: The 100-DMA at approximately 25,700 serves as resistance, while the 200-DMA at around 25,310 acts as support.

India VIX experienced a 12% increase, rising to 13.60. The VIX indicator serves as a warning for rising market volatility.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh…

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 8:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crude oil pricesGIFT NiftyGlobal Market CuesIndia VIXindian stock marketmarket-volatilityNifty technical outlooknifty-50sensex todaystock market newsstock market todayus-iran tensionsWall Street performance

RELATED News

Stocks to Watch Today: RailTel, Zydus Life, Waaree Energies, CIE Automotive, Novartis India, Federal Bank, ICICI Pru Life, Texmaco, Pace Digitek, GHV Infra In Focus On February 20

Why The Stock Market Was Down Today? Rising Oil Prices And Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Sharp Drop In Sensex And Nifty

From Secunderabad to Silicon Valley – The Man Building AI with Love

Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?

Sand Stone by Technogym: the new era of Wellness Luxury Living

LATEST NEWS

From Shivam Sahu’s 13 Minute 14 Second To Angel Nuzhat’s 12-Minute Viral MMS: Why Is The Internet Buzzing? Here’s What We Know So Far

Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten Seen Throwing ‘Breast-Shaped’ Ball With Nipple To A Kid, Later Sitting With Him On Couch – 2011 Photos Surface, Spark Fresh Row Amid Epstein Scrutiny

Check Out Viral Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine’s Sangeet Photos — ​”Almost The Dhawans”

Who Was Eric Dane? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And ‘Euphoria’ Star Dies At 53, Cause Of Death Revealed

Are UFOs And Aliens Real? Donald Trump Orders Release Of Secret Files, Slams Barack Obama Over Sharing Classified Information

Gurugram Horror: 19-Year-Old Brutally Beats Live-In Partner Over ‘Cheating’ Suspicion, Biotech Student Critical At AIIMS Delhi, Boyfriend Arrested

WATCH: French President Emmanuel Macron Uses Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Song In Tribute To India, Video Goes Viral

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds

Was Lord Mountbatten A Child Abuser? Explosive Claims Against India’s Last Viceroy Who Oversaw Partition Resurface After Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Arrest

Did UK Block US Plan To Launch Airstrikes On Iran From Diego Garcia, RAF Bases? Donald Trump Reportedly Angry With Keir Starmer, War Readiness By…

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds

QUICK LINKS