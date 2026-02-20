What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds

Stock Market Today: Oil, Tensions, and Tumbling Markets- Is Sensex on a Rollercoaster?

Hold on tight, investors! The Indian stock market seems set to give a bumpy end to the week, making it a tense weekend ahead. Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open lower, with the Gift Nifty trading around 25,415-a nearly 30-point discount from yesterday’s close-hinting at a sluggish start.

Thursday was a gut-punch for traders:

Sensex plunged 1,236 points while Nifty 50 slid 365 points, ending a three-day winning streak. The culprit? Escalating US-Iran tensions over nuclear negotiations, which have investors worldwide biting their nails. With the threat of military conflict looming, caution has replaced optimism in every trading room.

And the drama doesn’t stop there-oil prices are climbing too. Brent crude surged to $71.78 per barrel, the highest in months, stoking fears of costlier fuel and rising inflation. If Thursday was a teaser, Friday is shaping up to be a full-blown thriller, leaving investors on edge as the weekend approaches.

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today?

Indian Market Opening

Gift Nifty trading around 25,415, nearly 30 points below previous close- indicates a negative start.

Global Market Cues

Asian Markets

Japan Nikkei 225: -1.04%

-1.04% Topix: -1.12%

-1.12% South Korea Kospi: +0.66%

+0.66% Kosdaq: -0.19%

-0.19% China & Hong Kong: Markets closed for Lunar New Year

Wall Street Performance

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.54% at 49,395.16

-0.54% at 49,395.16 S&P 500: -0.28% at 6,861.89

-0.28% at 6,861.89 Nasdaq: -0.31% at 22,682.73

Notable movers:

Apple: -1.4%

Walmart: -1.4%

Nvidia: -0.04%

AMD: +1.62%

Tesla: +0.09%

Currency Updates

US Dollar: 97.89, near one-month high , strongest weekly gain since October

97.89, near , strongest weekly gain since October Sterling: $1.3457, weekly drop ~1.5%

$1.3457, weekly drop ~1.5% Euro: $1.1768, down 0.8% for the week

$1.1768, down 0.8% for the week Japanese Yen: 155.08 per dollar

Commodities

Gold: Spot price near $4,990/oz

Spot price near $4,990/oz Silver: Fell 0.7% to $77.99

Fell 0.7% to $77.99 Crude Oil: Brent: $71.78/barrel (+0.17%) WTI: $66.50 (+0.11%)



Economic Data The Will Trigger Stock Market Today

US Economic Indicators

Trade Deficit: US goods deficit hit $1.24 trillion in 2025. Overall trade deficit narrowed to $901.5 billion. December deficit rose 32.6% to $70.3 billion.

US goods deficit hit $1.24 trillion in 2025. Overall trade deficit narrowed to $901.5 billion. December deficit rose 32.6% to $70.3 billion. Jobless Claims: Initial claims fell by 23,000 to 206,000 for the week ended February 14, showing improvement in the labor market.

Japan Economic Data

Inflation: Annual core CPI at 2.0% in January, slowest pace in two years.

Annual core CPI at 2.0% in January, slowest pace in two years. Composite PMI: Increased to 53.8 in February from 53.1 in January, marking fastest growth since May 2023.

Key Events That Have Impact On Stock Market Today

US-Iran Tensions: Markets Holding Their Breath

The world should prepare for imminent events, as Donald Trump has given Iran 10 to 15 days to negotiate its nuclear program. Tehran responded by threatening to launch attacks against US military installations if hostilities are initiated. Market unrest has heightened investor anxiety, resulting in elevated global risk perception. Traders are left asking: will this be a brief security incident, or could it develop into a prolonged conflict that pushes both oil prices and fear levels higher? In this geopolitical thriller, caution is essential, as it remains the only prudent approach to navigating the situation.

Stock Market Today: Outlook

Nifty 50 Technical Outlook: Bearish Bells Ringing

On Thursday, Nifty 50 showed unexpected movement, forming a large bearish candle that brought the index down to the 25,500 level. The short-term trend reversed as the index dropped below 25,400, leading to further losses toward the 25,200–25,100 range.

Key levels: The 100-DMA at approximately 25,700 serves as resistance, while the 200-DMA at around 25,310 acts as support.

India VIX experienced a 12% increase, rising to 13.60. The VIX indicator serves as a warning for rising market volatility.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

