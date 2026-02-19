Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?

Reliance Industries and Jio, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, are making their biggest investment in artificial intelligence technology. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani declared that the two companies will spend ₹10 lakh crore over the next seven years to advance artificial intelligence development in India. This initiative goes beyond technology development, as it serves as a foundation for national progress. Jio and Reliance plan to establish artificial intelligence as a standard service throughout India, using it to connect all areas of the country through their smart city and agricultural initiatives.
“Jio, together with Reliance, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years starting this year. This is not a speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is a patient, disciplined, nation-building capital designed to create durable economic value and strategic resilience for decades to come,” Ambani said.
Transitioning From Internet To Intelligence Era
Ambani outlined a three-part strategy to shift India from the internet era to the intelligence era:
“Announcement one, Jio connected India to the internet era. Jio will now connect India to the intelligence era. We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy, and every facet of social development and every service of government,” he stated.
“Announcement two, Jio, together with Reliance, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years starting this year. Third announcement, Jio intelligence will build India’s sovereign computer infrastructure through three bold initiatives-One, gigawatt-scale data centers… Two, our green energy advantage… Three, a nationwide edge compute layer deeply integrated with Jio’s network,” he added.
Making AI Ubiquitous And Inclusive
Ambani stressed the principle of AI for India’s deep tech and advanced manufacturing leadership, emphasizing inclusion:
“India cannot afford to rent intelligence. Therefore, we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did the cost of data,” he said.
Jio AI Bharat: Bringing AI to Every Indian Language
(With Inputs From ANI)
