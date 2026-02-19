Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?

Reliance and Jio to Invest ₹10 Lakh Crore in AI for National Progress

Reliance Industries and Jio, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, are making their biggest investment in artificial intelligence technology. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani declared that the two companies will spend ₹10 lakh crore over the next seven years to advance artificial intelligence development in India. This initiative goes beyond technology development, as it serves as a foundation for national progress. Jio and Reliance plan to establish artificial intelligence as a standard service throughout India, using it to connect all areas of the country through their smart city and agricultural initiatives.

“Jio, together with Reliance, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years starting this year. This is not a speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is a patient, disciplined, nation-building capital designed to create durable economic value and strategic resilience for decades to come,” Ambani said.

Transitioning From Internet To Intelligence Era

Ambani outlined a three-part strategy to shift India from the internet era to the intelligence era:

“Announcement one, Jio connected India to the internet era. Jio will now connect India to the intelligence era. We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy, and every facet of social development and every service of government,” he stated.

“Announcement two, Jio, together with Reliance, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years starting this year. Third announcement, Jio intelligence will build India’s sovereign computer infrastructure through three bold initiatives-One, gigawatt-scale data centers… Two, our green energy advantage… Three, a nationwide edge compute layer deeply integrated with Jio’s network,” he added.

Making AI Ubiquitous And Inclusive

Ambani stressed the principle of AI for India’s deep tech and advanced manufacturing leadership, emphasizing inclusion:

“India cannot afford to rent intelligence. Therefore, we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did the cost of data,” he said.

Jio AI Bharat: Bringing AI to Every Indian Language

The announcement included Jio AI Bharat launch. Jio AI Bharat is not just another tech launch- it’s a linguistic revolution! Unveiled by Mukesh Ambani at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, this multilingual AI platform operates across all major Indian languages, helping farmers, artisans, and students interact with technology in their mother tongues. Ambani emphasized that AI “won’t take jobs but will create jobs and AI will create high-skilled work opportunities.” As part of the broader “Jio AI Stack,” Jio AI Bharat ensures inclusivity, accessibility, and real-world utility, transforming complex technology into a friendly, interactive assistant for millions nationwide. Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on Reliance and Jio’s AI Game Plan The Reliance and Jio investors need to use binoculars to see this AI development because it requires their complete focus. The investment of ₹10 lakh crore represents a long-term growth signal, as it extends beyond mere numerical value. Reliance establishes its position as a leading force in India’s AI revolution through its development of multilingual AI platforms, green-energy data centers, and low-latency edge computing solutions. The company can create valuable business solutions through its partnerships with international technology companies, and its AI infrastructure development is expected to positively affect stock market performance. With the Indian market emerging as a global AI hub, it is crucial to monitor this strategic initiative, as it will deliver significant benefits over the coming years.

(With Inputs From ANI)

