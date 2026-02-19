LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?

Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?

Reliance and Jio announce ₹10 lakh crore AI investment, launching Jio AI Bharat for inclusive multilingual access. The initiative aims to boost national tech infrastructure, create high-skilled jobs, and drive long-term growth.

Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 19, 2026 15:10:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?
Reliance and Jio to Invest ₹10 Lakh Crore in AI for National Progress

Reliance Industries and Jio, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, are making their biggest investment in artificial intelligence technology. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani declared that the two companies will spend ₹10 lakh crore over the next seven years to advance artificial intelligence development in India. This initiative goes beyond technology development, as it serves as a foundation for national progress. Jio and Reliance plan to establish artificial intelligence as a standard service throughout India, using it to connect all areas of the country through their smart city and agricultural initiatives.

“Jio, together with Reliance, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years starting this year. This is not a speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is a patient, disciplined, nation-building capital designed to create durable economic value and strategic resilience for decades to come,” Ambani said.

Transitioning From Internet To Intelligence Era

Ambani outlined a three-part strategy to shift India from the internet era to the intelligence era:
“Announcement one, Jio connected India to the internet era. Jio will now connect India to the intelligence era. We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy, and every facet of social development and every service of government,” he stated.

You Might Be Interested In

“Announcement two, Jio, together with Reliance, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years starting this year. Third announcement, Jio intelligence will build India’s sovereign computer infrastructure through three bold initiatives-One, gigawatt-scale data centers… Two, our green energy advantage… Three, a nationwide edge compute layer deeply integrated with Jio’s network,” he added.

Making AI Ubiquitous And Inclusive

Ambani stressed the principle of AI for India’s deep tech and advanced manufacturing leadership, emphasizing inclusion:
“India cannot afford to rent intelligence. Therefore, we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did the cost of data,” he said.

Jio AI Bharat: Bringing AI to Every Indian Language

The announcement included Jio AI Bharat launch. Jio AI Bharat is not just another tech launch- it’s a linguistic revolution! Unveiled by Mukesh Ambani at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, this multilingual AI platform operates across all major Indian languages, helping farmers, artisans, and students interact with technology in their mother tongues. Ambani emphasized that AI “won’t take jobs but will create jobs and AI will create high-skilled work opportunities.” As part of the broader “Jio AI Stack,” Jio AI Bharat ensures inclusivity, accessibility, and real-world utility, transforming complex technology into a friendly, interactive assistant for millions nationwide.

Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on Reliance and Jio’s AI Game Plan

The Reliance and Jio investors need to use binoculars to see this AI development because it requires their complete focus. The investment of ₹10 lakh crore represents a long-term growth signal, as it extends beyond mere numerical value. Reliance establishes its position as a leading force in India’s AI revolution through its development of multilingual AI platforms, green-energy data centers, and low-latency edge computing solutions.

The company can create valuable business solutions through its partnerships with international technology companies, and its AI infrastructure development is expected to positively affect stock market performance. With the Indian market emerging as a global AI hub, it is crucial to monitor this strategic initiative, as it will deliver significant benefits over the coming years.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The…

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI infrastructureAI investment IndiaAI jobs IndiaIndia-AI Summit 2026Jio AI BharatJio AI StackMukesh Ambani AImultilingual AIReliance Industriessmart cities India

RELATED News

Sand Stone by Technogym: the new era of Wellness Luxury Living

Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India Inaugurates DICCI’s International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

Newgen Share Price Surges 20% on NSE Amid UAE Orders and AI-Driven Market Momentum

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Reports Stellar Earnings for Q3FY26, PAT Jumps 72 Percent QoQ

LATEST NEWS

Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?

Punjab Horror: 99-Year-Old Woman, Who Lived Alone, Killed Brutally During Robbery, Body With Bruises Found Stuffed Inside Iron Trunk

Who Is Bahadur Singh Koli? BJP MLA’s Viral Sexist Remark in Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Row — Watch Video

Why Bangladesh Closed Its Airspace To SpiceJet? Northeast Operations Hit As Dhaka Denies Overflight Access

‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture

CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam On February 21, 2026 (Saturday): Important Tips And Sample Questions To Get High Marks

Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Reports Stellar Earnings for Q3FY26, PAT Jumps 72 Percent QoQ

Bengaluru Shocker: Woman’s Throat Slit In Bengaluru Home as Specially Abled Husband Lies Unaware Beside Her, Victim Found Lying In Pool Of Blood

T20 World Cup 2026: How Rohit Sharma And Suryakumar Yadav Combined to Break MS Dhoni’s Massive Record

Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?
Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?
Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?
Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?

QUICK LINKS