Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit

The Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, expressed his full admiration for India’s AI powerhouse, Sarvam AI, during his public speech. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Pichai openly stated being “impressed” with the startup’s groundbreaking foundational AI models. What caught his attention? The user-centric design, which focuses exclusively on Indian languages and local contexts. Sarvam’s models enable users to interact across multiple languages because they not only speak English but also comprehend Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and Hinglish, making them accessible to millions of people.
Pichai explained that the models can handle intricate operations, including processing long documents and conducting simultaneous multilingual dialogues. His excitement was palpable, signaling that Sarvam AI isn’t just a homegrown marvel; it’s a serious global contender. The world needs to pay attention because Sundar Pichai impresses everyone who meets him.
In words of Google CEO Sundar Pichai
‘Impressed With Sarvam!’
“India has been producing extraordinary companies like Flipkart and Oyo. The developer energy I find in India is second to none. The work Sarvam has done on local AI models – what you’re talking about is actually happening. India is very well positioned,” says Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.