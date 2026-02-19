Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit

What Are the Key Models and Innovations of Sarvam AI That Impressed Sundar Pichai?

Sarvam-105B AI Model

The Sarvam-105B AI model functions as a massive system which operates with 105 billion parameters and processes 128,000 tokens at once. The system performs better than its competitors because it was created to solve complicated business operations which require financial evaluations, programming support, and extensive document summarization. The system functions as an efficient solution for handling complex business tasks which require high performance in big corporate environments.

Sarvam-30B AI Model

The Sarvam-30B AI model serves as a flexible mid-range system which handles multiple languages during live exchanges. The system enables users to communicate between different languages in a natural way without interruptions, supporting smooth communication across various user groups. The system improves user experience because it can understand different languages and respond properly in multilingual situations, which helps people communicate online without language obstacles.

Sarvam-M AI Model

The Sarvam-M AI model operates as an open-source system which contains 24 billion parameters and uses the Mistral Small framework. The system excels in Indian languages, mathematical operations, and programming tasks because it meets benchmark standards which match Google Gemma 3. The model delivers developers, researchers, and enterprises in India a strong tool which operates based on their local requirements.

Voice-Based Interaction

The Sarvam AI system enables users to interact through voice-based systems which operate in all 22 official languages of India. People can talk to each other through this feature, allowing them to communicate without using their hands. The system design makes AI technology accessible to people who find typing difficult because it operates in multiple languages, which Indian people who speak various dialects can use.