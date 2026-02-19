Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit

Google CEO Sundar Pichai praises Sarvam AI for its Indian-language-focused models, including Sarvam-105B, Sarvam-30B, and Sarvam-M, highlighting voice interaction, multilingual capabilities, and its potential as a homegrown global AI contender.

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’
Google CEO, Sundar Pichai ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 19, 2026 13:31:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Lauds Sarvam AI’s Breakthrough in Indian Language AI

The Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, expressed his full admiration for India’s AI powerhouse, Sarvam AI, during his public speech. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Pichai openly stated being “impressed” with the startup’s groundbreaking foundational AI models. What caught his attention? The user-centric design, which focuses exclusively on Indian languages and local contexts. Sarvam’s models enable users to interact across multiple languages because they not only speak English but also comprehend Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and Hinglish, making them accessible to millions of people.

Pichai explained that the models can handle intricate operations, including processing long documents and conducting simultaneous multilingual dialogues. His excitement was palpable, signaling that Sarvam AI isn’t just a homegrown marvel; it’s a serious global contender. The world needs to pay attention because Sundar Pichai impresses everyone who meets him.

You Might Be Interested In

In words of Google CEO Sundar Pichai

‘Impressed With Sarvam!’

 “India has been producing extraordinary companies like Flipkart and Oyo. The developer energy I find in India is second to none. The work Sarvam has done on local AI models – what you’re talking about is actually happening. India is very well positioned,” says Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

What Are the Key Models and Innovations of Sarvam AI That Impressed Sundar Pichai?

Sarvam-105B AI Model

The Sarvam-105B AI model functions as a massive system which operates with 105 billion parameters and processes 128,000 tokens at once. The system performs better than its competitors because it was created to solve complicated business operations which require financial evaluations, programming support, and extensive document summarization. The system functions as an efficient solution for handling complex business tasks which require high performance in big corporate environments.

Sarvam-30B AI Model

The Sarvam-30B AI model serves as a flexible mid-range system which handles multiple languages during live exchanges. The system enables users to communicate between different languages in a natural way without interruptions, supporting smooth communication across various user groups. The system improves user experience because it can understand different languages and respond properly in multilingual situations, which helps people communicate online without language obstacles.

Sarvam-M AI Model

The Sarvam-M AI model operates as an open-source system which contains 24 billion parameters and uses the Mistral Small framework. The system excels in Indian languages, mathematical operations, and programming tasks because it meets benchmark standards which match Google Gemma 3. The model delivers developers, researchers, and enterprises in India a strong tool which operates based on their local requirements.

Voice-Based Interaction

The Sarvam AI system enables users to interact through voice-based systems which operate in all 22 official languages of India. People can talk to each other through this feature, allowing them to communicate without using their hands. The system design makes AI technology accessible to people who find typing difficult because it operates in multiple languages, which Indian people who speak various dialects can use.

Why This Global Recognisation Matters

Sarvam AI serves as an Indian artificial intelligence solution that understands and processes human languages while performing real-world tasks. The system provides developers, businesses, and everyday users with a dependable digital assistant possessing advanced intelligence capabilities.

(With Inputs From ANI and SarvamAi)
Also Read: Sarvam AI Unveils Indigenous Solutions At India AI Impact Expo.
First published on: Feb 19, 2026 1:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI for businessesAI for developersAI for enterprisesAI in IndiaAI innovation Indiafoundational AI modelsHinglish AIhome-hero-pos-7homegrown AIIndia AI Impact Summit 2026Indian AI startupIndian languages AIIndian-language AIIndigenous AImultilingual AISarvam AISarvam-105BSarvam-30BSarvam-Msundar pichaivoice-based AI

RELATED News

Is Tata Consultancy Partnering with OpenAI for Something Bigger? TCS Share Price Gains on the News – Here’s What Investors Should Know

India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi Meets World Tech Giant Leaders, Bets for Safe AI, Warns Against Deepfakes

Is NSE Really On Holiday Today? February 19 Settlement Pause – What Every Trader Needs to Know

Why Is NCC Share Price Under Pressure? Two-Year NHAI Debarment Shakes Investor Confidence – Here’s What We Know So Far

Precious Metal Price Drop Alert! Gold and Silver Under Global Pressure, Festive Boost Ahead; Check City-Wise Rates, MCX Trends, And Where Gold Is Cheaper

LATEST NEWS

Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit

‘Viral Professor Neha Singh NOT Suspended, Has Been Told To….’: Galgotias University Registrar Breaks Silence On Chinese RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 Delhi

Who Is Shivam Sahu? Rewa Man Linked To 13-Minute-14-Second Viral MMS — All You Need To Know

SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply

Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Over 12 Noida And 3 Delhi Schools Amid CBSE Board Exams; Security Tightened

Major Political Shake-Up In Tamil Nadu: Vijayakanth’s DMDK Seals Alliance With DMK, Threatens TVK Ahead Of Assembly Polls

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Expected Date, Time And How To Check Scores

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit
Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit
Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit
Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit

QUICK LINKS