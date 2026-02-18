Sarvam AI Unveils Indigenous Solutions At India AI Impact Expo 2026; Prime Minister Modi Tests Sarvam Kaze Wearable- IndiaAI Mission Boosts Local Innovation

Sarvam AI, one of India’s 12 indigenous AI companies, demonstrated a range of innovative AI solutions addressing India-specific use cases at the India AI Impact Expo 2026. The company showcased products designed to listen, understand, respond, and assist users in everyday activities, highlighting the growing role of homegrown AI in the country.

The AI solutions presented included Saaras (speech-to-text), Bulbul (text-to-speech), Sarvam Dub, Sarvam Vision, Sarvam 30B, Sarvam 105B, Samvaad (conversational AI agents), Arya: Sarvam for Work, Sarvam for Content, and Sarvam Edge, among others. The Sarvam AI team conducted live demonstrations for both an in-person audience and an online broadcast, explaining the technical details and capabilities of each solution.

Prime Minister Modi Tests Sarvam AI Kaze Wearable

During the inauguration of the Expo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore Sarvam Kaze, an AI-powered wearable device that listens, understands, and “sees” the world through the user’s perspective. The device symbolizes the fusion of AI innovation with everyday usability and reflects the government’s vision of democratizing technology to address India-centric challenges.

IndiaAI Mission Powers Local AI Ecosystem With Sarvam AI

Since the launch of the IndiaAI Mission in March 2024 with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore, the initiative has rapidly established the country’s AI ecosystem. Over 38,000 GPUs have been provided for startups and academia, while 12 indigenous teams, including Sarvam AI, Soket AI, Gnani AI, and Tech Mahindra Maker’s Lab, are developing large and small language models using Indian datasets.

Nurturing AI Talent Across India With Sarvam AI

The mission has also prioritized talent development, supporting more than 8,000 undergraduates, 5,000 postgraduates, and 500 PhD students. Additionally, 27 India Data and AI Labs have been established, with 543 more planned, while 30 applications have been approved for developing India-specific AI solutions.

With its indigenous AI products and strategic government support, Sarvam AI is poised to play a key role in India’s growing AI landscape, reflecting the country’s commitment to innovation and technological self-reliance.

