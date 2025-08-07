LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What’s Behind Reliance’s Game-Changing Exclusive Beverage Deal With Hyderabad Metro?

What’s Behind Reliance’s Game-Changing Exclusive Beverage Deal With Hyderabad Metro?

Reliance Consumer Products has secured exclusive pouring rights for beverages at Hyderabad Metro, partnering with L&T Metro Rail. This collaboration follows the relaunch of Campa Cola and expands RCPL’s beverage portfolio. The move targets the growing metro ridership.

What’s Behind Reliance’s Game-Changing Exclusive Beverage Deal With Hyderabad Metro?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 7, 2025 19:48:24 IST

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, has become the exclusive beverage partner for the Hyderabad Metro, the company said in a release on Thursday.

Exclusive Beverage Rights Boost Reliance’s Market Reach

As the Official Beverage Partner of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd (L&TMRHL), the company now has the Exclusive Selling Rights of its beverage portfolio through vending machines, kiosks and retail outlets in the metro premises at the city’s rapid urban transport network.

As per the release, since acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroducing it to India in 2023, RCPL has successfully revived the iconic heritage brand, positioning it as a strong player in the Indian soft drink industry today.

The company has already expanded into a total beverages portfolio with the addition and development of Independence Packaged Water, Campa Energy drinks and Raskik beverages, among others, it said.

Reliance and Hyderabad Metro Partner for Commuter Convenience

Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Hyderabad Metro as it gives us the opportunity to serve consumers closely and add excitement to the daily commute of metro users. We believe in delivering global quality products at affordable prices to customers and I am sure that our portfolio of drinks will help refresh and energize commuters and improve their daily rides.”

Commenting on Campa’s arrival, KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, stated, “At Hyderabad Metro Rail, we are continuously redefining the role of metro systems in shaping modern urban lifestyles. We are happy to partner with Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), which reflects our commitment to enhancing commuter convenience by integrating reliable, high-quality offerings into metro spaces. It reflects our broader vision of building modern, commuter-centric infrastructure through purposeful collaborations.”

Spread over 69.2 kms across 57 stations, Hyderabad Metro is currently one of the longest in the country and is growing at a fast clip. As of May 2025, the average daily ridership of the Hyderabad Metro Rail is approximately 4.6 lakh passengers. In 2024, the system achieved its highest-ever daily ridership of 5.63 lakh passengers, it added. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Puraveda On Tira: How Reliance Retail’s Ayurvedic Beauty Brand Is Set To Disrupt The Industry

Tags: Reliance

RELATED News

tock Market Today: Humpty Dumpty Moment? Sensex and Nifty Slip After Flat Start — Here’s Why
No Nation Has Built Public Digital Infrastructure Like India Has: Gautam Adani
US Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Gold Jewellery: What It Means For The Industry
How Reliance Industries Boosted Shareholder Value By 5x In 10 Years: The Secrets Behind The Growth
Why Mukesh Ambani Continues To Draw Zero Salary For 5th Year In A Row

LATEST NEWS

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
What’s Behind Reliance’s Game-Changing Exclusive Beverage Deal With Hyderabad Metro?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What’s Behind Reliance’s Game-Changing Exclusive Beverage Deal With Hyderabad Metro?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What’s Behind Reliance’s Game-Changing Exclusive Beverage Deal With Hyderabad Metro?
What’s Behind Reliance’s Game-Changing Exclusive Beverage Deal With Hyderabad Metro?
What’s Behind Reliance’s Game-Changing Exclusive Beverage Deal With Hyderabad Metro?
What’s Behind Reliance’s Game-Changing Exclusive Beverage Deal With Hyderabad Metro?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?