Puraveda On Tira: How Reliance Retail’s Ayurvedic Beauty Brand Is Set To Disrupt The Industry

Tira, Reliance Retail's omni-channel beauty platform, introduces Puraveda, an innovative Ayurvedic brand combining traditional wisdom with modern science. Featuring over 50 skincare, haircare, and body care products, Puraveda offers a transformative, holistic beauty experience, blending nature and innovation seamlessly.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 30, 2025 19:38:08 IST

Tira, Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty destination, unveils Puraveda, a progressive Ayurveda brand that marks a significant addition to ts growing Own Brands portfolio.

Marrying ancient Indian wisdom with the precision of modern science, Puraveda offers a fresh, transformative take on holistic beauty and wellness, a company statement said Wednesday.
Puraveda’s launch marks a significant step in Tira’s mission to bring intentional, meaningful beauty experiences to today’s conscious consumer.

Bhakti Modi, Co-founder and CEO of Tira, commented on the launch, “We are thrilled to introduce Puraveda, a brand that embodies the powerful harmony of India’s timeless wellness heritage and the precision of modern innovation. At Tira, we aim to redefine beauty by bringing forward brands that go beyond aesthetics to inspire deeper connections with self-care. With Puraveda, we invite consumers to embrace Ayurveda through thoughtfully formulated products that make holistic beauty truly accessible.”

The brand’s carefully curated portfolio is rooted in tradition yet future-forward in formulation. It spans skincare, haircare, and body care, crafted to elevate everyday rituals through cruelty-free, high-performance products.

The brand launches with a debut collection featuring over 50 products across four distinct, ingredient-led ranges: Dhara delivers deep nourishment, powered by Chandan, D-Panthenol, and Lavender; Niyama encourages mindful rituals with Kumkumadi, Squalane, and Vetiver; Sama fosters harmony and calm, featuring Gulaab, Tocopherol, and Hibiscus; and Urja energises and revitalises with Mulethi, BHA, and Mogra.

Tira said each range is anchored in a signature synergy of Ayurvedic hero ingredients and clinically proven actives, delivering sensorial beauty experiences that are as indulgent as they are effective — a true celebration of balance, vitality, and well-being.

Launched in 2023 by Reliance Retail, Tira is India’s fastest-growing omni-channel beauty retail platform. Tira delivers to over 98 per cent of India’s pincodes. 

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Reliance Reigns Supreme: Tops India Inc In Fortune Global 500 List 2025

