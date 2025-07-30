Reliance Reigns Supreme: Tops India Inc In Fortune Global 500 List 2025

Did You Guess Right? Reliance Tops India Again on Fortune Global 500 — Jumps 67 Spots!

Here’s one for the record books: Reliance Industries Limited has once again cemented its position as India’s top-ranked private company on the Fortune Global 500 list for 2025, soaring to #88 globally!

That’s a stunning climb of 67 places since 2021, when it stood at #155. Wondering how many Indian companies made the cut this year? Just nine—and Reliance leads the pack for the 22nd year in a row, longer than any other Indian private firm ever. With ₹1,071,174 crore in FY25 revenue and ₹183,422 crore in EBITDA, the conglomerate delivered robust growth across retail, digital, O2C, and energy. If you’re surprised, you’re not alone—Reliance continues to outperform expectations and redefine scale for Indian corporates on the global stage.

Reliance’s FY25 Numbers Are In — And They’re Big!

Think Reliance had a quiet year? Think again. In Q4 FY25 alone, the company clocked a net profit of ₹19,407 crore, marking a 2.4% year-on-year rise, with operating revenue jumping 9.9% to ₹2,64,573 crore. For the full fiscal year, Reliance reported ₹1,071,174 crore in total revenue (up 7.1%) and ₹183,422 crore in EBITDA (up 2.9%). Net profit also grew to ₹81,309 crore. With strong showings across Jio, Retail, O2C, and Oil & Gas, Reliance has once again proven it can thrive across sectors—even in uncertain market conditions.

Segment Highlights: Jio, Retail, And O2C – At a Glance

Jio Platforms Revenue grew by ~17.7% EBITDA rose by ~18.5% Net profit surged 25.7% ARPU increased to ₹206.2/month Subscriber base continued to expand

Reliance Retail Revenue reached ₹88,620 crore , up 15.7% EBITDA rose 14.3% Added 2,659 new stores Total outlets now close to 19,340 across India

Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) Revenue rose by 15.4% Faced margin pressure, leading to a 10% drop in EBITDA



Q1 FY26 Shows Explosive Momentum

Think Reliance was done breaking records? Think again. In Q1 FY26, the company blasted past expectations with a net profit of ₹26,994 crore—a whopping 78% year-on-year jump, thanks in part to its stake sale in Asian Paints. Not to be outshined, Jio Platforms delivered ₹7,110 crore in net profit, up 25%, as its subscriber base swelled and data consumption spiked. With revenue jumping 19% to ₹41,054 crore, Jio is clearly on a roll. If this quarter’s any hint, Reliance’s growth engine isn’t just running—it’s rocketing.

Future Focus: Energy, Capex And Green Strategy

Reliance continues building a large-scale 10 GW/year solar PV assembly plant at Jamnagar as it positions itself in India’s clean energy transition. The company plans substantial capital expenditure—₹1.31 lakh crore in FY25—and considers raising up to ₹25,000 crore via non-convertible debentures for future growth projects. These steps reflect its ambition to lead in both conventional and renewable energy spaces.

Dominance & Outlook: Market Position And Global Reach

Reliance led Indian companies on Fortune’s Global 500 list, ranked #88 for FY25; it remains on the list for the 22nd straight year. It now holds approximately 14% of India’s total stock market capitalization and manages exports exceeding $40 billion annually. This enduring presence and scale underscore its dominance in India’s corporate landscape.

