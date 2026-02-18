LIVE TV
Home > Business > What's Really Happening with Bhavish Aggarwal? Ola Electric CEO Dodges Arrest as Bombay HC Puts Stay on Warrant, Shares Jump 5%

Ola Electric shares jumped 5% as CEO Bhavish Aggarwal dodged a bailable arrest warrant over customer complaints. Court stay boosts investor confidence despite weak Q3 FY26 results and brokerage downgrades.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 18, 2026 12:21:11 IST

Ola Electric Shares Bounce 5% As Bhavish Aggarwal Dodges Arrest Warrant

Investors got a sudden jolt of relief on February 18 as Ola Electric shares jumped around 5%, climbing to ₹29.35, snapping a four-day losing streak. And what is the reason behind this jump? You will have to believe that CEO Bhavish Aggarwal dodged a bullet of arrest and breathed easy after the Bombay High Court at Goa stayed an arrest warrant issued by the District Consumer Commission of South Goa.

Bhavish, often seen steering Ola Electric’s growth like a pro, now also slips out of a legal speed bump. The warrant had stemmed from a customer complaint about the Ola S1 Pro Second Gen scooter, demanding a refund and compensation. But the court observed that the commission overstepped its jurisdiction under the Consumer Protection Act-a legal twist that investors clearly liked.

For the market, it was a clear signal: Bhavish’s courtroom drama isn’t stopping Ola’s stock from revving up. Traders, take note-sometimes it’s the people behind the wheel, not just the numbers, that steer share prices!

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Scooter Saga: Will The Ola CEO Hit a Legal Speed Bump?

The CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, entered a difficult situation after customer Pritesh Chandrakant Ghadi filed a complaint about his ₹1.47 lakh Ola S1 Pro Second Gen scooter. The scooter developed multiple problems, including motor noises and touchscreen glitches, and then it apparently disappeared from the Vasco, Goa, service center. Ghadi’s extra payments for services and ongoing follow-ups did not resolve any issues.

The District Consumer Commission summoned Bhavish to present evidence about the case after the scooter disappeared. The court issued a bailable warrant for ₹1,47,499 through the Bangalore police after he failed to appear at the February 4 hearing.

Investors and Ola enthusiasts watched closely, realizing that sometimes it’s the scooter stories, not spreadsheets, that shake markets.

Ola Electric Challenges Arrest Warrant: Court Jurisdiction Questioned by Company

Ola Electric responded to legal issues by providing information showing that the District Consumer Commission of South Goa exceeded its authority by issuing the warrant under the Consumer Protection Act.

“exceeded its jurisdiction under the Consumer Protection Act in issuing the warrant.” “The Company requests that due note be taken of the aforesaid factual legal position,” it added.

The authorities issued the warrant because Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO, supposedly did not attend a court session about a customer dispute regarding the Ola S1 Pro Second Gen scooter, which requested ₹1.47 lakh and an additional ₹50,000 for mental distress and harassment.

Who knew being a CEO meant juggling scooters, courtrooms, and customer drama all at once?

Brokerages Downgrade Ola Electric

  • Citi: Downgraded to ‘Sell’ from ‘Buy’, target price cut 51% to ₹27. Cited slow EV penetration, market-share losses, and balance-sheet concerns.
  • Emkay Global: Downgraded to ‘Sell’ from ‘Buy’, target price ₹20 from ₹50. Analysts noted weak Q3 results but strong underlying electric two-wheeler theme.
  • Kotak Securities: Maintained ‘Sell’ with a target of ₹20. Highlighted underperformance, no volume growth, and expected net losses and net worth erosion FY26-FY28.
First published on: Feb 18, 2026 12:21 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arrest-warrantBhavish AggarwalBombay High Courtbrokerage downgradeelectric vehiclesEV markethome-hero-pos-4India sharesinvestor confidencelegal dramamarket reactionola electricOla S1 Pro scooterOla stockQ3 FY26 resultsstock price jump

QUICK LINKS