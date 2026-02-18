GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors

GIFT City’s First IPO Set to Launch: XED Executive Development
Investors, here’s a moment worth watching. The first equity IPO in GIFT City marks a critical step in India’s offshore financial development, as this listing is more than just another stock market debut. XED Executive Development has submitted its Red Herring Prospectus to the authorities, clearing the way for its upcoming launch.
The company plans to raise $12 million through a dollar-denominated listing within India’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), with the offering expected to open in the first week of March. Investors who participate in this IPO will contribute to the growth of India’s international capital markets ecosystem.
A dollar-based structure enables access to global capital, supports international benchmarking, and facilitates cross-border transactions.
The real question is: will you be among the early participants in GIFT City’s evolving offshore ecosystem, or will you watch from the sidelines as history unfolds?
GIFT City IPO XED: IPO Structure And Investor Participation
