GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors

GIFT City’s First IPO Set to Launch: XED Executive Development

Investors, here’s a moment worth watching. The first equity IPO in GIFT City marks a critical step in India’s offshore financial development, as this listing is more than just another stock market debut. XED Executive Development has submitted its Red Herring Prospectus to the authorities, clearing the way for its upcoming launch.

The company plans to raise $12 million through a dollar-denominated listing within India’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), with the offering expected to open in the first week of March. Investors who participate in this IPO will contribute to the growth of India’s international capital markets ecosystem.

A dollar-based structure enables access to global capital, supports international benchmarking, and facilitates cross-border transactions.

The real question is: will you be among the early participants in GIFT City’s evolving offshore ecosystem, or will you watch from the sidelines as history unfolds?

GIFT City IPO XED: IPO Structure And Investor Participation

Dollar-Denominated Offering: The IPO will be conducted in US dollars, enabling investors to use foreign currency for both investments and exits.

Valuation Transparency: The use of a US dollar pricing system establishes greater valuation clarity and allows for more accurate international market comparisons.

Global Revenue Alignment: This structure benefits businesses that operate across multiple countries and generate revenue from global markets.

Eligible Investors: The offering permits participation from non-resident Indians, institutional investors, foreign portfolio investors, and other authorized international investors.

Anchor Allocation: The anchor investor allocation is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month. John Kallelil on XED's Global Expansion Strategy, IPO and GIFT City Vision John Kallelil, Founder and Managing Director of XED, says the IPO isn't just about raising capital- it's about scaling ambition. The funds will support worldwide program expansion, strengthen university partnerships, and enhance operations in key regions. Investors are supporting both business growth and the company's global expansion. "The opening of this IPO is not symbolic; it is strategic. We are raising capital to accelerate global program expansion, deepen university partnerships, and invest in delivery capabilities across key markets. GIFT City gives us access to international investors who understand cross-border education businesses and long-term institutional scaling," said Kallelil. The IPO represents a major milestone, according to V Balasubramaniam, Managing Director and CEO of NSE International Exchange, as it marks GIFT City's first significant step into international capital markets. He believes the listing serves as proof of GIFT City's growing credibility as a global fundraising hub. The exchange aims to provide a transparent, dollar-denominated marketplace that enables international investors to access Indian companies. The bigger question that arises is for market participants: does this mark the turning point that positions GIFT City as a serious offshore contender? XED IPO At GIFT City: Global Executive Education Platform Set To Expand Worldwide Established in 2018, XED Executive Development operates as a global leadership training organization rather than a typical educational institution. The company provides executive education programs across India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America, serving senior professionals from more than 25 countries. It has trained over 15,000 executives, including leaders from Fortune 500 companies. XED distinguishes itself through 17 partnerships with international academic institutions that design programs focused on leadership, strategy, digital transformation, and emerging technologies. The company is profitable at both EBITDA and PAT levels, demonstrating its ability to manage operations while pursuing expansion. XED is now preparing to enter a new phase with its proposed $12 million initial public offering on the NSE International Exchange at GIFT City. The key question for investors will be whether this presents an early opportunity to invest in an education platform with global growth potential. (With Inputs)