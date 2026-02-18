LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police IAF Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
Home > Business > GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors

GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors

XED Executive Development launches GIFT City’s first IPO, raising $12M through a dollar-denominated listing. Investors gain early access to a global executive education platform driving international expansion and cross-border opportunities.

GIFT City’s First IPO Set for March: XED IPO
GIFT City’s First IPO Set for March: XED IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 18, 2026 10:31:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors

GIFT City’s First IPO Set to Launch: XED Executive Development

Investors, here’s a moment worth watching. The first equity IPO in GIFT City marks a critical step in India’s offshore financial development, as this listing is more than just another stock market debut. XED Executive Development has submitted its Red Herring Prospectus to the authorities, clearing the way for its upcoming launch.

The company plans to raise $12 million through a dollar-denominated listing within India’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), with the offering expected to open in the first week of March. Investors who participate in this IPO will contribute to the growth of India’s international capital markets ecosystem.

You Might Be Interested In

A dollar-based structure enables access to global capital, supports international benchmarking, and facilitates cross-border transactions.

The real question is: will you be among the early participants in GIFT City’s evolving offshore ecosystem, or will you watch from the sidelines as history unfolds?

GIFT City IPO XED: IPO Structure And Investor Participation

  • Dollar-Denominated Offering: The IPO will be conducted in US dollars, enabling investors to use foreign currency for both investments and exits.
  • Valuation Transparency: The use of a US dollar pricing system establishes greater valuation clarity and allows for more accurate international market comparisons.
  • Global Revenue Alignment: This structure benefits businesses that operate across multiple countries and generate revenue from global markets.
  • Eligible Investors: The offering permits participation from non-resident Indians, institutional investors, foreign portfolio investors, and other authorized international investors.
  • Anchor Allocation: The anchor investor allocation is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month.

John Kallelil on XED’s Global Expansion Strategy, IPO and GIFT City Vision

John Kallelil, Founder and Managing Director of XED, says the IPO isn’t just about raising capital- it’s about scaling ambition. The funds will support worldwide program expansion, strengthen university partnerships, and enhance operations in key regions. Investors are supporting both business growth and the company’s global expansion.

“The opening of this IPO is not symbolic; it is strategic. We are raising capital to accelerate global program expansion, deepen university partnerships, and invest in delivery capabilities across key markets. GIFT City gives us access to international investors who understand cross-border education businesses and long-term institutional scaling,” said Kallelil.

The IPO represents a major milestone, according to V Balasubramaniam, Managing Director and CEO of NSE International Exchange, as it marks GIFT City’s first significant step into international capital markets. He believes the listing serves as proof of GIFT City’s growing credibility as a global fundraising hub. The exchange aims to provide a transparent, dollar-denominated marketplace that enables international investors to access Indian companies.

The bigger question that arises is for market participants: does this mark the turning point that positions GIFT City as a serious offshore contender?

XED IPO At GIFT City: Global Executive Education Platform Set To Expand Worldwide

Established in 2018, XED Executive Development operates as a global leadership training organization rather than a typical educational institution. The company provides executive education programs across India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America, serving senior professionals from more than 25 countries. It has trained over 15,000 executives, including leaders from Fortune 500 companies.

XED distinguishes itself through 17 partnerships with international academic institutions that design programs focused on leadership, strategy, digital transformation, and emerging technologies. The company is profitable at both EBITDA and PAT levels, demonstrating its ability to manage operations while pursuing expansion. XED is now preparing to enter a new phase with its proposed $12 million initial public offering on the NSE International Exchange at GIFT City.

The key question for investors will be whether this presents an early opportunity to invest in an education platform with global growth potential.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: Eternal, Bosch, Dilip Buildcon, Bharti Airtel,

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 10:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dollar-Denominated IPOexecutive educationGIFT City IPOglobal-expansionhome-hero-pos-8International InvestorsJohn KallelilLeadership TrainingNSE International ExchangeOffshore InvestmentXED IPO

RELATED News

Stocks to Watch Today: Eternal, Bosch, Dilip Buildcon, Bharti Airtel, Stylam Industries, BHEL, Dabur, Nirlon, Easy Trip Planners, Hexaware, NDL Ventures, Yatra Online In Focus On February 18

What Will the Indian Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Signals a Cautious Opening for Sensex and Nifty; Here Are the Key Global Triggers to Watch

Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation

NPCI Unveils FiMI: Next-Gen AI That Will Handle Millions Of UPI Transactions With Unmatched Precision!

8th Pay Commission Goes Digital: Key Updates On Timeline, Pay Scales, Allowances, And Pension Reforms – Stakeholders Invited To Share Inputs

LATEST NEWS

Is Vanuatu A Country? Why Supreme Court Questioned Its Existence And Compared It To Kailasa During Bail Hearing

Google Pixel 10a Launch: Tensor G4 Chipset, 7-Year OS Updates, And 45W Fast Charging, Check Price And Specs Of Google’s ‘Most’ Affordable Phone

Who Is Seema Haider? Pakistan Woman, Famous Sachin Meena’s Wife Back In Spotlight After Giving Birth To 6th Child

PAK vs NAM Live Stream: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Biker Opens Doors Of Cars And Buses On Busy Road To Make Reels; Delhi Police Take Action After Public Outrage | WATCH Viral Video

Nissan Launches New Gravite With 3-Row Seating, Clean Interior, Premium Features At Budget Price — Check Specs, Mileage, Safety & What Makes It A Family Game-Changer

Did India Strike Pakistan’s Secret Nuclear Hub At Kirana Hills During Operation Sindoor? Analyst Shares New ‘Unmistakable Evidence’

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Unleashes Power-Hitting in Nets Ahead of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Who Was Linda Davis? Savannah Teacher Killed After Man Fleeing ICE Traffic Stop Crashes Into Her Vehicle On Truman Parkway

Is Bangladesh Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India? Accused Of Boasting About Killing Hindu Cop In Viral Video, Now Allegedly Trying To Escape Abroad From New Delhi

GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors
GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors
GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors
GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors

QUICK LINKS