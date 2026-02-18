Stocks to Watch Today: Eternal, Bosch, Dilip Buildcon, Bharti Airtel, Stylam Industries, BHEL, Dabur, Nirlon, Easy Trip Planners, Hexaware, NDL Ventures, Yatra Online In Focus On February 18

Dalal Street looks set to open on a positive note as global markets provide an upward push. GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,757 at 7:15 AM, representing a 47-point increase, or 0.18 percent. The performance shows no special effects yet, but the market appears well prepared. The real question: will the bulls take firm control after the opening bell?

Asian markets are showing minor positive movement, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rising by nearly 1 percent. Major Asian markets remain closed for Lunar New Year, resulting in reduced trading activity and potentially higher price fluctuations. Thin trading sessions can sometimes spring surprises – are you prepared?

Wall Street quietly supported the optimistic trend that developed overnight. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow all edged higher, led by technology and financial stocks.

What is your plan for today – entering the market early, monitoring sector trends, or waiting for better confirmation? The stage is set.