Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Eternal, Bosch, Dilip Buildcon, Bharti Airtel, Stylam Industries, BHEL, Dabur, Nirlon, Easy Trip Planners, Hexaware, NDL Ventures, Yatra Online In Focus On February 18

Stocks to Watch Today: Eternal, Bosch, Dilip Buildcon, Bharti Airtel, Stylam Industries, BHEL, Dabur, Nirlon, Easy Trip Planners, Hexaware, NDL Ventures, Yatra Online In Focus On February 18

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets are poised for a positive opening amid firm global cues. GIFT Nifty signals gains, Asian markets edge higher, and multiple corporate developments across sectors keep investors focused today.

Stocks to Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 18, 2026 08:56:07 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Eternal, Bosch, Dilip Buildcon, Bharti Airtel, Stylam Industries, BHEL, Dabur, Nirlon, Easy Trip Planners, Hexaware, NDL Ventures, Yatra Online In Focus On February 18

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning, market watchers! Ready to see what Wednesday has in store?

Dalal Street looks set to open on a positive note as global markets provide an upward push. GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,757 at 7:15 AM, representing a 47-point increase, or 0.18 percent. The performance shows no special effects yet, but the market appears well prepared. The real question: will the bulls take firm control after the opening bell?

Asian markets are showing minor positive movement, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rising by nearly 1 percent. Major Asian markets remain closed for Lunar New Year, resulting in reduced trading activity and potentially higher price fluctuations. Thin trading sessions can sometimes spring surprises – are you prepared?

Wall Street quietly supported the optimistic trend that developed overnight. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow all edged higher, led by technology and financial stocks.

What is your plan for today – entering the market early, monitoring sector trends, or waiting for better confirmation? The stage is set.

Stocks To Watch Today 

Infrastructure & Capital Goods

  • Dilip Buildcon: Emerged as L1 bidder for a ₹668.02 crore flood protection embankment project on the Narmada River in Bharuch, Gujarat.

  • BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited): Received LOA worth ₹1,200–1,500 crore from SAIL for a captive power plant at IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur.

  • KNR Constructions: Secured tax refund order after CIT (A) approval for AY 2020–21.

  • Engineers India: Board to meet on February 26 to consider second interim dividend.

Energy & Renewables

  • Saatvik Green Energy: Subsidiary received ₹44.10 crore order for solar PV modules.

  • Adani Enterprises: Arm Adani Road Transport completed acquisition of 49% stake in Sree Vishwa Varadhi Pvt Ltd.

  • Coal India, ONGC, Oil India: Trading ex-dividend.

IT & Digital / AI

  • Hexaware Technologies: Launched open version of RapidX integrated with Replit for AI-led software development.

  • Eternal (Zomato, Blinkit, etc.): Expanded strategic AI collaboration with OpenAI.

Telecom & Fintech

  • Bharti Airtel: Airtel Money received NBFC license from RBI.

FMCG

  • Dabur India: Appointed Herjit S Bhalla as CEO – India Business; Mohit Malhotra redesignated as Global CEO.

Electric Mobility

  • Ola Electric: Bombay High Court stayed arrest warrant against CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

Financial Services & Corporate Actions

  • Healthcare Global Enterprises: Approved ₹425 crore rights issue.

  • NDL Ventures: CCI approved merger with Hinduja Leyland Finance.

Real Estate

  • Arvind SmartSpaces: Promoter stake increase; HDFC Capital Fund trimmed stake.

Travel & Online Platforms

  • Easy Trip Planners: Arthkumbh Ventures acquired 1.08% stake.

  • Yatra Online: Promoter entity offloaded 1.8% stake.

Industrial & Manufacturing (Bulk Deals)

  • Stylam Industries: Aica Kogyo acquired additional 17.1% stake.

  • Nirlon: Brookfield-backed entity increased stake; ICICI Prudential MF reduced holding.

  • MIC Electronics: Promoter stake sale of 0.82%.

Stocks in F&O Ban

  • SAIL

  • Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Goes Digital: Key Updates On Timeline, Pay Scales,

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 8:56 AM IST
