Why An Arrest Warrant Against Bhavish Aggarwal Has Been Issued? Ola Electric Founder In Legal Trouble Over Electric Scooter Case, All You Need To Know

The South Goa Consumer Commission has issued a bailable warrant against Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal for skipping a hearing in a scooter complaint case. The matter involves an Ola S1 Pro buyer alleging unresolved defects and a missing vehicle. Hearing set for Feb 23.

Bhavish Aggarwal
Bhavish Aggarwal

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 17, 2026 20:09:38 IST

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in South Goa has issued a bailable warrant for Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola Electric. He didn’t show up for a hearing, even though he got a notice ahead of time.

Since he skipped the hearing, the commission asked Bengaluru Police to arrest Bhavish and bring him in. If police take him into custody, they’re supposed to present him before the commission on February 23 at 10:30 AM.

Because this is a bailable warrant, he can get out on a bond of ₹1.47 lakh.

Will Bhavish Aggarwal be arrested?

 It started when Pritesh Chandrakant Ghadi filed a complaint against Bhavish. Ghadi bought an Ola S1 Pro Second Gen scooter in August 2023 for ₹1.47 lakh, but things quickly went wrong. The scooter’s motor started making weird noises not long after he got it, and the touchscreen was acting up too.

He took the scooter to an Ola Electric dealer in Vasco, Goa, hoping for repairs. But after handing it over, the scooter kind of vanished no one told him where it was, and a lot of time passed.

Ghadi says he contacted the company several times but got no reply. Frustrated, he even went to their showroom himself. Even after paying extra for servicing, the scooter still wasn’t fixed.

Bhavish Aggarwal Faces Legal Trouble After Skipping Hearing

Back in January, the commission looked at the case. They pointed out that since no one knew where the two-wheeler was, they needed Bhavish Aggarwal, as CEO and founder, to show up in person and explain what happened to the bike and why it hadn’t been returned, even after the customer asked for it.

The commission told Bhavish to appear on February 4. When he didn’t turn up, they issued the bailable warrant.

The order says, “Issue bailable warrant against the CEO and Founder of OLA Electric Ltd, Bhavish Aggarwal, in the amount of ₹1,47,499 with one surety in like amount, through the concerned police station…at…Bangalore.”  

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 8:09 PM IST
QUICK LINKS