Dhurandhar 2 In Trouble? BMC Demands Permanent Blacklisting Of Aditya Dhar’s B26 Studio, Suggests Imposing Heavy Penalties On Movie

The high-octane production of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reached its first major legal obstacle because the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started permanent closure procedures against Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios.

After multiple safety violations occurred in South Mumbai’s heritage areas, civic authorities decided to prohibit the production house and its related applicants from using the state’s filming portal.

The production received police intervention because of its continuing safety protocol violations, which resulted in officers proposing a ₹1 lakh fine.

Persistent Safety Breaches

The main conflict arises from the frequent use of unapproved combustible materials at the protected Fort heritage area. The production allegedly operated without safety requirements after the initial warnings and subsequent deposit losses that occurred during the early February shooting.

Authorities reported that the studio assured them about its prohibition of fire-related props, yet police officers needed to confiscate five lit torches (mashals) during the February 14 late-night shooting.

The BMC considers these safety violations to be extremely serious because using crackers and open flames in crowded or heritage-protected zones creates major safety threats to both public assets and nearby people.

Imminent Blacklisting Consequences

The blacklisting penalties that B62 Studios and their applicant Komal Pokhriyal face extend beyond basic financial fines. The BMC has restricted these organizations from accessing the Maharashtra Film Stage and Cultural Development Corporation (MFSC) portal, which prevents them from legally acquiring future filming sites throughout Mumbai.

The Deputy Municipal Commissioner’s backed resolution warns the film industry that civic permissions must be obtained through official channels.

The BMC has proposed a complete ban, which includes losing all security deposits and facing severe fines for operating unlawful generator vans and filming on rooftops without proper authorization.

