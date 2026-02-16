Who Is Miesha Iyer? Mystery Woman Sparks Internet Buzz Amid Jay And Mahi Vij’s Shocking Divorce

The Indian television industry experienced its most significant shock when Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij revealed their separation after spending 14 years together as a married couple.

Miesha Iyer, a former reality TV star, became the center of attention after Jay Bhanushali started dating her following their relationship with each other.

The social media platform began spreading rumors about their romantic relationship yet the actual facts about their relationship showed an entirely different reality from what gossip columns reported.

Reality Television and Miesha Iyer’s Public Profile

Miesha Iyer first became famous to the public through her strong performance in the reality show Splitsvilla X2 which she ended up finishing as a runner-up.

She gained more fans through her appearance on Bigg Boss 15, which also marked her first encounter with Jay Bhanushali. Miesha attracts public attention through her strong character and unique fashion choices, which make her a vital presence in the world of reality television.

The public recognized her as a “mystery girl” because viral videos showed her attending concerts and high-end events with Jay instead of her professional accomplishments. The couple’s marital problems became public at the same time as these sightings occurred, which led people to believe she played a main role in their divorce process.

Sibling Bond and The “Rakhi Sister” Clarification

The sustained rumors about their romantic relationship, which involved Jay Bhanushali and Miesha Iyer, actually stem from their brother-sister relationship.

After their concert footage became a viral sensation, their close friend actress Arti Singh emerged to disprove the dating rumors by confirming that Miesha held the relationship of “Rakhi sister” to Jay. The social media platform showed proof of their family relationship when Miesha called Jay “Bhaiya” in their past interactions.

The internet currently produces various theories about Miesha’s relationship with Jay, but actual evidence shows that Miesha acts as a friend who supports her brother while she helps Jay and Mahhi with their shared responsibility of raising their three children.

Also Read: Who Is Maya Hawke’s Husband? Stranger Things Star Secretly Marries Christian Lee Hutson On Valentine’s Day – Their Net Worth Will Shock You