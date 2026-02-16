LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Maya Hawke’s Husband? Stranger Things Star Secretly Marries Christian Lee Hutson On Valentine’s Day – Their Net Worth Will Shock You

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke married musician Christian Lee Hutson on February 14, 2026, at St. George's Episcopal Church in New York City.

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke married musician Christian Lee Hutson on February 14, 2026, at St. George’s Episcopal Church in New York City. The private Valentine’s Day ceremony reflected their minimalist winter style and deep musical bond, turning their love story into a lasting anniversary.

Maya Hawke Ties the Knot with Christian Lee Hutson
Maya Hawke Ties the Knot with Christian Lee Hutson

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 16, 2026 11:39:43 IST

Who Is Maya Hawke’s Husband? Stranger Things Star Secretly Marries Christian Lee Hutson On Valentine’s Day – Their Net Worth Will Shock You

The official declaration of love occurred on February 14, 2026, because it appeared on the guest list. Maya Hawke, who gained fame from Stranger Things and whose father belonged to Hollywood royalty, exchanged the supernatural mysteries of Hawkins for her wedding.

Hawke married her longtime partner, musician Christian Lee Hutson, in a private ceremony at St. George’s Episcopal Church, which is located in New York City.

The couple preferred to keep their relationship private, but their Valentine’s Day wedding became a popular topic of conversation, which united indie music and prestigious television shows in a typical New York City location.

Hawke’s Wedding Style

The bride chose an appearance that matched her unique style, which combined high-fashion beauty with Brooklyn street style. The audience saw Maya Hawke, who wore a beautiful white wedding gown, which she combined with a large winter coat to stay warm during the cold February weather.



Christian Lee Hutson matched her style by wearing a formal tuxedo, which established the traditional atmosphere of the Episcopal service.

The couple showed their preference for minimalist elegance through their “winter chic” style, which created an atmosphere that resembled their personal achievements instead of a planned public relations event.

Maya Hawke And Christian Lee Hutson Net Worth 

Maya Hawke has achieved a net worth of about $4 million as of the beginning of 2026. Her financial portfolio is built on a diverse career spanning high-fashion modeling for brands like Calvin Klein and Vogue, her iconic role as Robin Buckley on Netflix, and a burgeoning career as a folk singer-songwriter.

Christian Lee Hutson has a net worth that ranges between $2 million and $4 million, which comes from his successful work as a lyricist, producer, and touring artist. The newlywed couple operates as an independent artistic powerhouse because their shared financial resources prove their ongoing work in both the film and music industries.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 11:39 AM IST
Who Is Maya Hawke’s Husband? Stranger Things Star Secretly Marries Christian Lee Hutson On Valentine’s Day – Their Net Worth Will Shock You

