Home > Entertainment > Why Were Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo Audience Ratings Removed From BookMyShow? A Court Order Leaves Fans Guessing

Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, saw its BookMyShow rating vanish after a court order. Amid review bombing concerns, the move blocks audience feedback, igniting debate over digital ratings and online reputation battles in Bollywood.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 15, 2026 10:09:27 IST

The weekend saw an extraordinary transformation of the cinematic landscape after Vishal Bhardwaj released his film O Romeo. The film faced legal troubles because its digital presence became the main issue in the courtroom battle between Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

The rating on BookMyShow started at 6.8 but showed an upward trend before the rating vanished from the website. A court order has disabled reviews on the site which now displays a warning to users about this development, thus establishing a unique situation where legal proceedings have suppressed online user feedback for a prominent Bollywood film.

Judicial Precedent

The studios developed a new method for digital reputation management after they decided to stop showing ratings to the public.

The O Romeo filmmakers established a court order to stop showing audience metrics as their new defense against what the industry considers to be weaponized criticism. 

The legal strategy protects the movie’s financial success from being harmed through early negative ratings which experts believe were organized.

The judicial system will now function as a permanent mediator between third-party ticketing services and their impact on a movie’s opening day box office results.

Review Bombing

The increasing practice of review bombing which organized groups use to damage their target projects through excessive negative ratings has become the main issue of this dispute.

The critics gave O Romeo mixed-to-positive reviews because of its “massy” appeal while its musical style based on Bhardwaj’s work created problems with user feedback which the critics received.

The case demonstrates how people try to show their true feelings while technology companies seek to control their behavior through algorithmic systems.

The platform created a major debate about digital scores because its rating system disappeared which made people question whether these scores showed real viewer feelings or functioned as the current stage in online perception battles.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bookmyshowo-romeoShahid Kapoortriptii dimriVishal Bhardwaj

