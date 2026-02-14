LIVE TV
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor–Triptii Dimri's Romantic Drama Opens Decently, Valentine's Weekend Surge Expected

O'Romeo opened on February 13 with Rs 8.25 crore on Day 1, earning positive reviews and strong urban traction. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the romantic thriller saw 14.86% occupancy, peaking at night shows. It outperformed Tu Yaa Main, with Valentine’s weekend expected to boost numbers further.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 14, 2026 09:14:09 IST

The highly awaited movie O’Romeo, which stars Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj, opened its first showing to audiences on February 13, 2026.

The romantic thriller, which opened at theaters during Valentine’s Day weekend, received both positive critical reviews and continuous box office success. The survival drama Tu Yaa Main created competition during its release window, yet Shahid Kapoor’s intense performance attracted most viewers to the movie.

The film achieved an adequate opening according to early estimates, but it failed to reach the double-digit figure which remains difficult to achieve on its first day.

Romantic Thriller Performance

The box office trajectory for O’Romeo shows that the film specifically targets urban audiences who enjoy watching intense genre movies. According to industry estimates, the film collected Rs 8.25 crore on its first Friday.

The figure shows that Shahid’s latest film, Deva, reached more success than his earlier films, but it still belongs to the “steady” success category instead of the “breakout” success category.

The total occupancy for theatrical performances reached 14.86%, while night shows experienced a major increase that reached 25%. The positive word-of-mouth about the chemistry between Shahid’s “Ustara” and Triptii’s “Afshan” character has started to develop through the late-night success.

Competitive Market Dynamics

The box office battle between O’Romeo and Tu Yaa Main shows that O’Romeo has become the undisputed champion of this competition.

The latter failed to establish itself in the market, while Shahid Kapoor’s film succeeded because it used the brand power of the Bhardwaj-Kapoor partnership and its large cast, which included Nana Patekar and Tamannaah Bhatia.

According to trade analysts, a film that costs approximately Rs 130 crore to produce must achieve exceptional weekend box office results to break even. The upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday will help improve the film’s performance at the box office.

Also Read: O Romeo Review: Shahid Kapoor–Triptii Dimri Spark Romance, Deliver A Heart-Tugging Twist You Won’t See Coming

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 9:14 AM IST
Tags: o-romeoShahid Kapoortriptii dimriVishal Bhardwaj

