Who is Mrinank Sharma? Indian-Origin AI Safety Expert Who Resigned From Anthropic AI Sounds Alarm on Global Crises – Here’s What His Resignation Letter Said

Who is Mrinank Sharma? The Tech Savy’s Resignation From Anthropic AI In Spotlight

The Indian-born artificial intelligence researcher Mrinank Sharma is recognized as one of the leading experts in AI safety. He held the position of Safeguards Research Team leader at Anthropic AI until February 9, 2026. Sharma holds a DPhil in Machine Learning from Oxford and a Master of Engineering from Cambridge, which he used to solve real-world AI challenges. His research focused on understanding how large language models create security risks, which he addressed by developing AI protection systems and methods to prevent AI-assisted bioterrorism, effectively acting as a protective barrier against dangerous AI activities.

Sharma made an unexpected decision to leave Anthropic AI, citing that “the world is in peril,” referring not only to AI threats but also to multiple global crises. He departed to explore significant questions through his poetic, philosophical, and scientific work, demonstrating that even top AI experts need time to reflect on their core values.

Today is my last day at Anthropic. I resigned. Here is the letter I shared with my colleagues, explaining my decision. pic.twitter.com/Qe4QyAFmxL – mrinank (@MrinankSharma) February 9, 2026

What Was Mrinank Sharma’s Role at Anthropic AI?

Mrinank Sharma worked as the Safeguards Research Team leader at Anthropic AI, where he researched methods to protect artificial intelligence systems and develop safer ways to use large language models such as Claude.

He worked to improve jailbreak security weaknesses through his development of automated testing methods and his research on AI-based bioterrorism defense strategies. Sharma’s research targeted key vulnerabilities that he identified as “many-shot jailbreaking,” which he addressed through his development of “Constitutional Classifiers” that filter out dangerous material.

The team created advanced software tools and security protocols under his management, which helped organizations protect sensitive situations from AI abuse, making Anthropic AI an international standard for artificial intelligence security and responsible technology development in the fast-changing AI industry.

Why Did Mrinank Sharma Resign From Anthropic AI ?

In early February 2026, Sharma stepped down, sounding the alarm on what he called a world “in peril.” He warned about multiple interconnected crises happening simultaneously, from AI and bioweapons to other emerging threats. He explained that human understanding must catch up with our technological abilities before major repercussions occur. Sharma highlighted how employees at tech companies often face internal battles, as organizations prioritize rapid progress over ethics, forcing staff into difficult moral decisions.

His resignation served two purposes: it acted as a public warning and reflected his personal values guiding his career choices. Recently, Anthropic AI itself made headlines, crashing the internet spotlight with its high-profile developments.

His Resignation Letter

In a detailed post on X, Mrinank Sharma reflected on his time at Anthropic, noting that he had accomplished key goals, including building defenses against AI risks and studying AI sycophancy. He highlighted his final project, which examined how AI assistants could subtly distort human behavior. Sharma explained that he now wants to explore questions that “have no right to go away,” invoking Zen wisdom with the phrase: “not knowing is most intimate.”

Mrinank Sharma’s Career Pivot, Creative Pursuits, And Ethical Stand

After resigning from Anthropic AI, Mrinank Sharma surprised many by announcing he won’t jump to another tech firm. Instead, he plans to pursue a degree in poetry and focus on “courageous speech,” creating a space where scientific and poetic truth intersect in technology development. Sharma also intends to deepen his skills in facilitation, coaching, community building, and group work, blending reflection with action. Beyond AI, he is an avid poet-author of We Live and Die a Thousand Times-as well as a DJ and organizer for a spiritual “Sangha” in the Bay Area. Recently, he revealed plans to move back to the United Kingdom and “let himself become invisible for a period of time,” emphasizing introspection. His resignation also highlighted systemic pressures in tech companies that push employees to compromise values for speed and growth, sparking wider discussions on ethical AI development and corporate responsibility. (With Inputs) Also Read: Will India’s Own Sarvam AI Fulfill The Dream Of Atmanirbhar…