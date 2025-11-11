Who Is Siddhant Awasthi? The Indian Engineer Who Helped Bring Elon Musk’s Cybertruck Dream to Life

Who Is Siddhant Awasthi?
Meet Siddhant Awasthi, the Indian engineer who went from intern to Tesla’s Cybertruck boss, all before turning 30.
Born in India and driven by curiosity, Awasthi’s story sounds straight out of Silicon Valley legend. In just eight years, he climbed Tesla’s ranks to lead one of its boldest and most talked-about projects, the Cybertruck.
From debugging code to directing a futuristic pickup that broke the internet, he proved that big dreams (and relentless work) can take you from Bengaluru to Elon Musk’s boardroom. Not bad for a guy who started with just an internship and ambition, right?
Siddhant Awasthi’s Career Trajectory: From Intern to Cybertruck Lead
- Started as an intern: Siddhant Awasthi began his journey at Tesla as an intern, quickly proving his technical and leadership skills.
- Rapid promotions: Rose through the ranks to become Project Engineer and later Program Manager.
- Major projects: Played a key role in Tesla’s Model 3 and the Cybertruck, managing processes from early design to large-scale production.
- Leadership role: As Cybertruck Program Manager, he oversaw cross-functional engineering teams and strategic decision-making.
- Farewell note: In his LinkedIn post, Awasthi called leaving Tesla “one of the hardest decisions” and described his eight-year stint as “an absolute privilege filled with high-intensity days and rockstar colleagues.”
Why Siddhant Awasthi’s Exit Matters
Siddhant Awasthi’s departure couldn’t have come at a trickier time for Tesla. The electric vehicle giant is navigating a rough financial patch, its fourth straight quarterly profit decline, even as revenue continues to climb. In Q3 FY25, Tesla reported earnings of $1.4 billion, down a steep 37% year-on-year, despite solid sales figures.
Analysts attribute the temporary revenue bump to a last-minute buying spree in the U.S., as customers rushed to take advantage of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit before it expired on October 1. That means upcoming quarters could look weaker.
Yet, in true Tesla fashion, investor sentiment didn’t flinch. The company’s shares rose 3.66% to $445.23 following Awasthi’s exit announcement, a surprising show of faith. For many, his departure marks the end of an era at Tesla, but for the market, it seems to signal business as usual, or perhaps, renewed confidence in the brand’s resilience.
Siddhant Awasthi’s story is pure inspiration, from Bengaluru’s classrooms to Tesla’s cutting-edge labs. His rise shows what ambition can do. Now, as he moves on, one can’t help but wonder: what’s next for the engineer who helped shape the future of electric cars?
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, Glenmark Pharma, Alkem Labs, Bajaj…
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.