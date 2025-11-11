LIVE TV
Who Is Siddhant Awasthi? The Indian Engineer Who Helped Bring Elon Musk's Cybertruck Dream to Life

Siddhant Awasthi, an Indian engineer, rose from Tesla intern to Cybertruck head before 30. His exit amid Tesla’s profit dip marks the end of a remarkable innovation-driven journey.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 11, 2025 10:55:00 IST

Who Is Siddhant Awasthi?

Meet Siddhant Awasthi, the Indian engineer who went from intern to Tesla’s Cybertruck boss, all before turning 30.

Born in India and driven by curiosity, Awasthi’s story sounds straight out of Silicon Valley legend. In just eight years, he climbed Tesla’s ranks to lead one of its boldest and most talked-about projects, the Cybertruck.

From debugging code to directing a futuristic pickup that broke the internet, he proved that big dreams (and relentless work) can take you from Bengaluru to Elon Musk’s boardroom. Not bad for a guy who started with just an internship and ambition, right?

Siddhant Awasthi’s Career Trajectory: From Intern to Cybertruck Lead

  • Started as an intern: Siddhant Awasthi began his journey at Tesla as an intern, quickly proving his technical and leadership skills.
  • Rapid promotions: Rose through the ranks to become Project Engineer and later Program Manager.
  • Major projects: Played a key role in Tesla’s Model 3 and the Cybertruck, managing processes from early design to large-scale production.
  • Leadership role: As Cybertruck Program Manager, he oversaw cross-functional engineering teams and strategic decision-making.
  • Farewell note: In his LinkedIn post, Awasthi called leaving Tesla “one of the hardest decisions” and described his eight-year stint as “an absolute privilege filled with high-intensity days and rockstar colleagues.”
Category Details
Key Role at Tesla Rose from Intern to Program Head, leading the Cybertruck and contributing to the Model 3 program.
Technological Innovations – Developed and integrated steer-by-wire systems.
– Pioneered 48V electrical architecture.
– Introduced 800V platforms, a first in the EV industry.
Leadership Contributions – Led cross-functional engineering teams.
– Enhanced manufacturing efficiency.
– Regularly briefed Elon Musk and Tesla’s top executives on strategic updates.
Previous Experience Worked at Medaino Healthcare, a wearable health-tech startup.
Other Contributions Part of Hyperloop UC, University of Cincinnati’s team for SpaceX’s Hyperloop competition.
Education Master’s in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, University of Cincinnati.
Bachelor’s in Engineering, Dayananda Sagar College, Bengaluru.
Early Achievements Kendriya Vidyalaya alumnus; excelled in national-level science and math Olympiads.

Why Siddhant Awasthi’s Exit Matters

Siddhant Awasthi’s departure couldn’t have come at a trickier time for Tesla. The electric vehicle giant is navigating a rough financial patch, its fourth straight quarterly profit decline, even as revenue continues to climb. In Q3 FY25, Tesla reported earnings of $1.4 billion, down a steep 37% year-on-year, despite solid sales figures.

Analysts attribute the temporary revenue bump to a last-minute buying spree in the U.S., as customers rushed to take advantage of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit before it expired on October 1. That means upcoming quarters could look weaker.

Yet, in true Tesla fashion, investor sentiment didn’t flinch. The company’s shares rose 3.66% to $445.23 following Awasthi’s exit announcement, a surprising show of faith. For many, his departure marks the end of an era at Tesla, but for the market, it seems to signal business as usual, or perhaps, renewed confidence in the brand’s resilience.

Siddhant Awasthi’s story is pure inspiration, from Bengaluru’s classrooms to Tesla’s cutting-edge labs. His rise shows what ambition can do. Now, as he moves on, one can’t help but wonder: what’s next for the engineer who helped shape the future of electric cars?

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 10:55 AM IST
