Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, Glenmark Pharma, Alkem Labs, Bajaj Finance, Emami, Jindal Stainless, Ather, Britannia And Many Other In Focus, 11 November

Stocks To Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, Glenmark Pharma, Alkem Labs, Bajaj Finance, Emami, Jindal Stainless, Ather, Britannia And Many Other In Focus, 11 November

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets are set for a positive start today, tracking strong global cues and optimism over an India-US trade deal. Key stocks in focus include Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Motors.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 11, 2025 08:56:19 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Ready for another round of market action?

Indian equities are likely to open higher this morning, powered by upbeat global cues and growing excitement over a possible India-US trade deal.

At 8:30 AM, the GIFT NIFTY was trading at 25,729.50, up 23 points, hinting at a positive start for Dalal Street.

Across Asia, markets are flashing green. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.65 percent. Wall Street, too, had a strong session on Monday, with the S&P 500 rising 1.54 percent and the Nasdaq climbing 2.2 percent, as investors cheered robust earnings.

Adding to the optimism, US President Donald Trump signaled that tariffs on Indian goods could be reduced soon, saying both nations are “pretty close” to a deal. Back home, the Sensex gained 319 points to 83,535, while the Nifty50 slipped slightly to 25,574.

Telecom

  • Vodafone Idea:
    Q2FY26 consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹5,524 crore (vs ₹7,176 crore YoY).
    Revenue grew 2.4% to ₹11,194.7 crore, while EBITDA rose 3% to ₹4,685 crore.
    Margin improved to 41.9% from 41.6%.

Financials And Housing

  • Bajaj Finance:
    Consolidated net profit up 23% YoY to ₹4,948 crore.
    Net interest income grew 22% to ₹10,785 crore.
    Assets under management jumped 24% to ₹4.62 lakh crore.
    Gross NPA rose to 1.24%; Net NPA to 0.60%.

  • HUDCO:
    Net profit up 3% YoY at ₹710 crore.
    Net interest income surged 31.7% to ₹1,050 crore.

  • AAA Technologies (Bulk Deal):
    Nautilus Private Capital bought 3.7 lakh shares (2.88% stake) at ₹89.7/share.
    Promoters offloaded a 7.79% stake this quarter.

Manufacturing And Engineering

  • Vikran Engineering:
    Profit surged 339% to ₹9.14 crore; revenue up 10.7% to ₹176 crore.
    Received ₹1,641.91 crore order for 505 MWAC solar projects in Maharashtra.

  • Power Mech Projects:
    Profit rose 11.7% YoY to ₹74.9 crore; revenue up 19.5% to ₹1,237.9 crore.

  • Triveni Turbine:
    Q2 profit up slightly at ₹91.2 crore; revenue increased 1% to ₹506 crore.

  • Kalpataru Projects:
    Profit declined 81.9% YoY to ₹5.4 crore; revenue rose 56.8% to ₹794 crore.

  • HEG:
    Profit jumped 74% YoY to ₹143.3 crore; revenue up 23% to ₹699.2 crore.

Auto & EVs

  • Ather Energy:
    Revenue spiked 54% YoY to ₹899 crore; loss narrowed to ₹154 crore.
    Total income up 57% YoY at ₹940.7 crore.

  • Tata Motors:
    Tata Motors (TML Commercial Vehicles) to list on BSE and NSE on November 12 post Composite Scheme of Arrangement.

FMCG & Consumer Goods

  • Emami:
    Net profit dropped 30% YoY to ₹148.35 crore due to trade disruptions and heavy rains.

  • Bajaj Consumer Care:
    Net profit up 33% YoY to ₹42.3 crore; revenue grew 13% to ₹265 crore.

  • Britannia Industries:
    CEO Varun Berry resigned; Rakshit Hargave appointed as new MD & CEO from December 15, 2025.

  • Doms Industries:
    Profit rose 13.5% to ₹58.3 crore; revenue up 24% to ₹567.9 crore.

  • Sula Vineyards:
    Profit fell 58% YoY to ₹6 crore; revenue down 1.1% to ₹139.7 crore.

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals:
    Subsidiary Glenmark Specialty secured China NMPA approval for RYALTRIS nasal spray.

  • Alkem Laboratories:
    Baddi facility successfully completed EU GMP inspection with no major observations.

  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories:
    Global Head of Biologics, Jayanth Sridhar, resigned effective January 31, 2026.

  • Metropolis Healthcare:
    Trading ex-dividend today.

Metals & Energy

  • Jindal Stainless:
    Profit up 32% YoY to ₹806.9 crore; revenue rose 11.4% to ₹10,892.8 crore.

  • Gujarat Gas:
    Profit dipped 9% YoY to ₹279.8 crore; revenue largely flat at ₹3,780 crore.

  • SAIL:
    Stock remains under F&O ban today.

Infrastructure & Railways

  • RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam):
    Won ₹144.45 crore order from South Central Railway for OHE system upgrade in Ramgundam–Kazipet section (18-month timeline).

  • Chalet Hotels, Astral, Chambal Fertilisers, Saregama India, Siyaram Silk Mills, Steelcast:
    Trading ex-dividend today.

Technology & Electronics

  • Syrma SGS Technology:
    Acquired 60% stake in Elcome Integrated Systems.
    Q2 profit jumped 76.8% to ₹64 crore; revenue up 37.6% to ₹1,145.9 crore.

  • Kaynes Technology (Block Deal):
    Goldman Sachs sold 67,702 shares worth ₹44 crore.
    Bluepearl Map I LP and Kadensa Master Fund picked up nearly all sold shares at ₹6,498 each.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 8:53 AM IST
QUICK LINKS