Crude Oil Rises To USD 60.20 After US Shutdown Ends, But Experts Warn Market Remains Bearish

Crude Oil Gains Momentum After US Government Reopens
Crude oil prices climbed for a second straight session on Monday, rising 0.98% to USD 60.20 per barrel. Traders cheered the move as the end of the US government shutdown eased market uncertainties.
US Government Shutdown Resolution Boosts Market Sentiment
US senators reached a bipartisan deal to reopen the government after a record 40-day shutdown. The agreement, supported by at least eight Senate Democrats, funds the government through January 30, 2026, and includes a vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies in December. The Senate is set to vote on the proposal between 8:30 and 9 pm ET (7:30 am IST Monday), paving the way for normal government operations.
Expert Analysis: Short-Term Rally, Long-Term Bearish Outlook
Despite the short-term recovery, analysts remain cautious about the broader oil market. Energy expert Narendra Taneja told ANI,
“The oil price scenario will remain bearish until we see steady growth in demand. The expected end of the US government shutdown may help improve oil market sentiment, leading to a slight price increase. Still, unless there is significant growth in demand or supply disruptions due to geopolitical or natural reasons, market sentiments would stay bearish.”
Supply Factors And OPEC+ Production
Riya Singh, Research Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services, noted that supply-side pressures continue to weigh on the market. “OPEC+ and its allies have modestly raised production for December, but signaled restraint for the first quarter of 2026 to prevent oversupply. Rising output from non-OPEC producers further affects market balance, keeping overall caution in place,” she explained.
While the end of the US government shutdown has given crude oil a short-term boost, analysts suggest that without sustained demand growth or supply disruptions, the oil market is likely to remain bearish in the coming months.
Disclaimer: Syndicated from ANI, mildly edited for clarity and readability.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.