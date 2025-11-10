Union Budget 2026-27 Prep: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Engages Economists And Agriculturists In Pre-Budget Talks

Finance Minister Chairs First Pre-Budget Consultation For Union Budget 2026-27

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday chaired the first pre-Budget consultation meeting with the country’s leading economists in New Delhi in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, and senior officers from the DEA.

The Ministry of Finance shared in a social media post:

“Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the first Pre-Budget Consultation with leading economists in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi.”

Schedule Of Pre-Budget Consultations

Consultation with economists: 10 am to 12 noon

Followed by discussions with eminent agriculturists and farmer organisations: 1 pm to 3 pm

Marks the beginning of pre-Budget discussions conducted annually by the Finance Ministry

Purpose: Platform for Finance Minister and government officials to consult various stakeholders

Stakeholders include industry representatives, trade unions, economists, state officials, and social sector members

Aim: Gather inputs before the final annual budget is formulated and presented to the legislature

What Is The Purpose Of The Pre-Budget Consultations?

These meetings serve as a vital platform for the Finance Minister to gather suggestions, demands, and inputs from a wide range of participants, including industry associations, trade unions, economists, state government officials, and representatives from the social sector.

The consultations ensure that the Union Budget reflects diverse perspectives and addresses the needs of different sectors of the economy. The discussions with economists and agriculturists today mark the first phase of the government’s broader engagement process leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27.

Timeline And Industry Input

Union Budget 2026-27 presentation: Scheduled for 1st February 2026 in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Industry inputs received from chambers of commerce: Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI)

Key suggestions from industry stakeholders: Adopt direct tax reforms Expand the tax base Boost manufacturing Promote innovation Improve tax compliance



