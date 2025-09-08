Why Buying Gold This Diwali Could Be Your Best Investment Yet, Check Rates In You City Now!

10
Gold Price And Silver Rates Raising Amid Easing Global Tariff Concerns
Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|Delhi
|₹1,08,530
|₹99,500
|Noida
|₹1,08,530
|₹99,500
|Lucknow
|₹1,08,530
|₹99,500
|Chennai
|₹1,08,770
|₹99,700
|Mumbai
|₹1,08,380
|₹99,350
|Kolkata
|₹1,08,380
|₹99,350
|Bangalore
|₹1,08,380
|₹99,350
|Hyderabad
|₹1,08,380
|₹99,350
|Kerala
|₹1,08,380
|₹99,350
|Pune
|₹1,08,380
|₹99,350
|Vadodara
|₹1,08,410
|₹99,400
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,08,410
|₹99,400
|Gurgaon
|₹1,08,610
|₹99,590
(Taken From Good Returns At 11:00 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Updated Silver Price (₹ per kg)
|Delhi
|₹1,27,000
|Noida
|₹1,27,000
|Lucknow
|₹1,38,000 (as of Sep 7, 2025)
|Chennai
|₹1,37,900
|Mumbai
|₹1,27,900
|Kolkata
|₹1,27,900
|Bangalore
|₹1,27,900
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
