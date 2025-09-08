LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Buying Gold This Diwali Could Be Your Best Investment Yet, Check Rates In You City Now!

Why Buying Gold This Diwali Could Be Your Best Investment Yet, Check Rates In You City Now!

Gold Price Today: Gold buying during Diwali is a rich tradition symbolizing wealth and luck. Prices recently dipped but may rise with festive demand. Early buying secures value amid global uncertainty and inflation concerns.

Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 8, 2025 11:46:19 IST

Gold Price Today: What’s the Best Time to Buy Gold?

Purchasing gold at Diwali is not just about shopping but a treasured Indian custom. Over the centuries, gold has been linked to prosperity, fortune, and good luck. During Dhanteras, the onset of Diwali, people believe that buying gold or silver brings the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

Gold is not only an investment; it is a tribute to new beginnings and a way to secure your future. Families also use gold jewelry, coins, or bars to celebrate special occasions such as weddings and festivals. The joy of visiting a store and spending time with family during the Diwali season is unique and special, even in the era of digital gold and online shopping.

Gold recently reached record highs but experienced a slight decline on MCX due to profit booking. Thinking of buying gold now? As Diwali approaches, prices tend to rise with demand, so early purchasing may save you money. Gold is also a safe option during global uncertainty and rising inflation.

You can buy a small coin or enjoy a piece of jewelry now and lock in value before prices rise further. Make this Diwali a prosperous and smart investing season, this is your golden opportunity!

So, what’s the smart move?

Are you planning to purchase some gold in the coming festival or a relation’s wedding? Then it is better to buy it now and avoid increased prices in the future. However, if you are investing to make money, you may want to wait until prices stabilize. What do you think? 

Gold Price And Silver Rates Raising Amid Easing Global Tariff Concerns 

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025 

As of September 8, 2025, gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) 

As of September 8, 2025, MCX Gold October futures are trading at ₹1,07,740 per 10 grams. Prices have come down slightly due to profit booking and a stronger US dollar. Here’s a quick look at current rates:

  • Gold (October 2025): ₹1,07,740 per 10g
  • Gold M (October 2025): ₹1,07,584 per 10g
  • Gold Petal (September 2025): ₹10,822 per gram

The price drop is mainly due to the rising dollar, making gold costlier globally. Traders are also booking profits after recent highs. Weak US job data could impact upcoming Fed decisions on interest rates.

As of September 8, 2025, silver futures prices on the MCX

As of September 8, 2025, silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are trading between ₹124,500 and ₹124,700 per kilogram, depending on the contract’s expiry date. Here are the latest prices for a few contracts:

  • December 2025 contract: ₹124,716 per kg
  • November 2025 Mini contract: ₹124,510 per kg
  • November 2025 Micro contract: ₹124,510 per kg
  • September 2025 contract: ₹123,300 per kg

The price changes are based on market demand, expiry periods, and global silver trends. Investors and traders watch these closely to make smart buying or selling decisions.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold Price Today in Delhi
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,08,530
    • 22K Gold: ₹99,500
  • Gold Price Today in Noida
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,08,530
    • 22K Gold: ₹99,500
  • Gold Price Today in Lucknow
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,08,530
    • 22K Gold: ₹99,500
  • Gold Price Today in Chennai
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,08,770
    • 22K Gold: ₹99,700
  • Gold Price Today in Mumbai
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,08,380
    • 22K Gold: ₹99,350
  • Gold Price Today in Kolkata
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,08,380
    • 22K Gold: ₹99,350
  • Gold Price Today in Bangalore
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,08,380
    • 22K Gold: ₹99,350
  • Gold Price Today in Hyderabad
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,08,380
    • 22K Gold: ₹99,350

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams)

City 24K Gold Price (₹/10g) 22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
Delhi ₹1,08,530 ₹99,500
Noida ₹1,08,530 ₹99,500
Lucknow ₹1,08,530 ₹99,500
Chennai ₹1,08,770 ₹99,700
Mumbai ₹1,08,380 ₹99,350
Kolkata ₹1,08,380 ₹99,350
Bangalore ₹1,08,380 ₹99,350
Hyderabad ₹1,08,380 ₹99,350
Kerala ₹1,08,380 ₹99,350
Pune ₹1,08,380 ₹99,350
Vadodara ₹1,08,410 ₹99,400
Ahmedabad ₹1,08,410 ₹99,400
Gurgaon ₹1,08,610 ₹99,590

(Taken From Good Returns At 11:00 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Updated Silver Price (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹1,27,000
Noida ₹1,27,000
Lucknow ₹1,38,000 (as of Sep 7, 2025)
Chennai ₹1,37,900
Mumbai ₹1,27,900
Kolkata ₹1,27,900
Bangalore ₹1,27,900

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Why Buying Gold This Diwali Could Be Your Best Investment Yet, Check Rates In You City Now!

