Why Urjit Patel’s New IMF Appointment Is A Big Deal For India’s Global Clout

Urjit Patel has been selected as the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a three-year period. He was previously serving the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Governor. The selection, agreed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, symbols a substantial return to the international phase for the distinguished economist.

Patel’s new role tracks a remarkable career, which comprised a relatively short but impactful tenure as the 24th Governor of the RBI. He expected the governorship on September 4, 2016, following Raghuram Rajan. Though, his tenure was cut short when he resigned on December 10, 2018, mentioning personal reasons. This made him the first RBI governor since 1990 to step down before finishing his full term.