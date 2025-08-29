LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Urjit Patel’s New IMF Appointment Is A Big Deal For India’s Global Clout

Why Urjit Patel’s New IMF Appointment Is A Big Deal For India’s Global Clout

Urjit Patel, who previously served as a RBI Governor, will work with IMF as an Executive Director, for three years term. His appointment comes during a crucial time period when economic crisis, debt liabilities, and trade dynamics are restructuring across geographies.

Why Urjit Patel’s New IMF Appointment Is A Big Deal For India’s Global Clout

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 29, 2025 13:56:59 IST

Urjit Patel has been selected as the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a three-year period. He was previously serving the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Governor. The selection, agreed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, symbols a substantial return to the international phase for the distinguished economist.

Patel’s new role tracks a remarkable career, which comprised a relatively short but impactful tenure as the 24th Governor of the RBI. He expected the governorship on September 4, 2016, following Raghuram Rajan. Though, his tenure was cut short when he resigned on December 10, 2018, mentioning personal reasons. This made him the first RBI governor since 1990 to step down before finishing his full term.

Tags: IMFIMF Executive DirectorUrjit Patel

RELATED News

IPO Giants Incoming: Jio And Tata Set To Rock Indian Markets!
ONGC Expands Global Footprint With 32 Projects Across 15 Countries, Joins India’s Samudra Manthan Mission To Triple Output By 2047
Maruti Escudo Teaser Drops – A Stylish Beast Bringing Premium Punch to the ARENA Line-Up!
Indian Growth: RBI And Bank Of Baroda Project 6.5% Growth Amid Trade Concerns
India, UAE Strengthen Trade Ties; Focus On Infrastructure, Energy And Tech Under CEPA

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Why Urjit Patel’s New IMF Appointment Is A Big Deal For India’s Global Clout

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Urjit Patel’s New IMF Appointment Is A Big Deal For India’s Global Clout

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Urjit Patel’s New IMF Appointment Is A Big Deal For India’s Global Clout
Why Urjit Patel’s New IMF Appointment Is A Big Deal For India’s Global Clout
Why Urjit Patel’s New IMF Appointment Is A Big Deal For India’s Global Clout
Why Urjit Patel’s New IMF Appointment Is A Big Deal For India’s Global Clout

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?