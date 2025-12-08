Y2B Launches Women-Led Growth Initiatives to Strengthen India’s Real Estate Ecosystem

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 6: Yes2Broker, popularly known as Y2B, India’s first progressive real estate platform, has announced a series of strategic, women-focused initiatives to expand its statewide reach and accelerate inclusive growth across the real estate landscape. As part of its long-term vision, Y2B is introducing structured programs that bring together incentives, entrepreneurship opportunities, and skill development, positioning the company as a catalyst for greater transparency and modernisation in the sector.

A key highlight of the rollout is the #Yes2Her campaign, designed to encourage women-led property ownership. Under this initiative, customers purchasing property in a woman’s name will be eligible for an assured cashback of ₹1,00,000. To reinforce this commitment, Y2B is also launching a nationwide program to onboard women as Channel Partners, to create one of India’s most significant women-driven sales and distribution networks in real estate. These efforts are expected to significantly enhance the company’s presence across major metros as well as high-potential emerging markets.

In addition to the assured cashback, women property owners in India enjoy several government and financial benefits, making this initiative even more rewarding. Many states offer reduced stamp duty rates for women, resulting in significant savings on property registration. Women also often qualify for lower home loan interest rates, reducing the overall cost of ownership. Further, tax benefits are available for properties registered in a woman’s name, allowing greater deductions on loan interest payments. Under schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), women co-owners are eligible for subsidies and interest benefits, further strengthening financial inclusion and homeownership.

Speaking about these forward-looking initiatives, Ms Rajni Asari, CEO & Co-founder, Y2B, said that the company remains deeply committed to building a progressive ecosystem driven by transparency, professionalism, and equitable opportunities. They emphasised that women are poised to play a transformational role in shaping the future of India’s real estate industry, and Y2B is proud to lead efforts that strengthen participation, ownership, and entrepreneurial growth among women.

Adding to this, Ms Sugandha Sayal, Co-founder, Y2B, highlighted that empowering women through structured programs like #Yes2Her will not only boost financial independence but also bring fresh leadership and trust into the real estate sector.

To enable success for its expanding partner base, Y2B is introducing industry-aligned training covering real estate fundamentals, sales and negotiation techniques, market practices, professional certification, and ongoing mentorship. Through these modules, the company aims to create a skilled, consistent, and performance-driven workforce capable of navigating today’s competitive and evolving real estate environment. Channel Partners will also gain access to verified property inventory and qualified buyer leads, improving operational efficiency and helping them achieve stronger sales conversions.

Beyond capacity building, Y2B’s model also supports women’s financial independence by enabling them to establish their own business units and earn brokerage-based income. This approach strengthens entrepreneurship and contributes to sustainable livelihoods within the industry.

With these initiatives, Yes2Broker aims to reaffirm its position as a modern, trusted, and inclusive platform committed to enhancing transaction transparency, strengthening partner networks, empowering women-led participation, and driving scalable growth across India.

For more information; please visit: https://www.yes2broker.in/

