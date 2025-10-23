ZeroB Named ‘Home Water Services Brand of the Year’ at the Fortune Leadership Awards 2025

New Delhi [India], October 23: When the Fortune Leadership Awards 2025 rolled out its red carpet, the spotlight didn’t just shine — it reflected. Off a glass of crystal-clear, purified water. ZeroB, India’s homegrown titan of clean water solutions, walked away with the title of ‘Home Water Services Brand of the Year’.

Sixty Years, Zero Compromise

In a market that loves buzzwords but often forgets consistency, ZeroB has quietly done the hard thing — built trust drop by drop. For over six decades, the brand has been synonymous with pure, safe, and healthy drinking water across Indian homes. It’s not just a product; it’s a promise that has weathered generations, leadership changes, and tech revolutions — and still stands crystal clear.

This year, Fortune recognised that relentless commitment by naming ZeroB the ‘Home Water Services Brand of the Year’ — a title that cements its standing as India’s undisputed leader in household water management.

Not Just Filters, But a Philosophy

ZeroB’s philosophy, “Total Water Management,” isn’t marketing speak — it’s a full-blown operating system. The company treats every drop as an opportunity to protect, purify, and perfect. From installation to after-sales service, ZeroB’s network ensures that households don’t just drink cleaner water — they live cleaner lives.

As Ojas P. Vora, National Service Head at ZeroB, puts it, “This award reflects our service family’s unwavering dedication to quality, care, and the trust our customers place in us. Every action we take is guided by our commitment to deliver pure, safe water and exceptional service to every home.”

Innovation Is the Real Filter

Innovation isn’t new to ZeroB — it’s practically their DNA. The brand was the first to introduce India’s RO (Reverse Osmosis) water purifier, setting a national benchmark for drinking water purity. Over the years, it’s gone from product innovation to lifestyle innovation, creating sustainable solutions for urban families, institutions, and industries that want water systems that just work.

And that’s the real flex — ZeroB doesn’t chase trends; it builds systems that last.

The Ion Exchange Edge

As part of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., one of Asia’s environmental management giants, ZeroB draws from a legacy of deep scientific expertise. Ion Exchange’s research backbone ensures ZeroB isn’t just selling purifiers — it’s advancing India’s water sustainability mission one system at a time.

In a country where “pure water” can still be a privilege, ZeroB’s work hits closer to home — literally. Their products cater to Indian water conditions, which are as unpredictable as monsoon forecasts. The company’s focus on sustainability isn’t just about corporate checkboxes; it’s about ensuring the next generation has something worth filtering.

From Recognition to Responsibility

Awards are nice. But for ZeroB, this Fortune recognition isn’t a finishing line — it’s another checkpoint on a much bigger journey. As the brand continues expanding its service footprint across India, the focus remains on one mission: making safe, sustainable, and affordable water accessible to every Indian home.

Because at the end of the day, water isn’t a luxury — it’s life. And ZeroB seems to be in the business of preserving it.

India Context: Purity in a Water-Challenged Nation

Let’s not sugarcoat it — India’s water crisis is real. Contaminated groundwater, urban scarcity, and outdated systems make safe drinking water one of the country’s most urgent public needs. Brands like ZeroB aren’t just part of the solution; they are the solution.

In that light, this award isn’t just about corporate prestige. It’s a recognition that water safety — often ignored until it’s too late — deserves national attention.

Trust, Technology, and a Touch of Humanity

In an age of chatbots and automation, ZeroB still gets the basics right — empathy and accountability. Every service visit, every installation, every follow-up call reflects a philosophy that’s more human than mechanical. And that’s what makes its brand leadership mean something beyond awards — it builds relationships, not just revenue.

