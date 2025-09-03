LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Zerodha Glitch Disrupts Morning Trades, Major Price Feed Issues Again, Users Furious Over Loss In Stock Market Today

Zerodha Glitch Disrupts Morning Trades, Major Price Feed Issues Again, Users Furious Over Loss In Stock Market Today

Zerodha faced a technical glitch on September 3, causing delayed price updates and login issues for thousands of users. The firm advised using the web platform and is working on a fix amid user complaints of heavy losses.

Zerodha Users Report Glitch, Causing heavy loss!
Zerodha Users Report Glitch, Causing heavy loss!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 3, 2025 11:22:51 IST

The biggest retail brokerage in India, Zerodha, suffered a technical glitch on Wednesday morning, halting trading in thousands of accounts. Thousands of investors posted on social media about price changes not being fairly reflected on the Zerodha Kite app and site and being unable to make or track trades in important early market hours.

The problem started soon after the opening of markets and soon expanded, where users reported the lagging charts and slow interface, as well as slowing down the process of logins. Zerodha posted at 9:50 a.m. on X (formerly Twitter), saying that they knew about the problem and that they are working on a solution.

Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We’re checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app.”



It is not the first occasion that Zerodha has suffered these kinds of upsets. Previous events have incited a backlash against the credibility of the platform, particularly during turbulent trading periods. Due to the size of the user base, any brief downtime can have severe implications on retail investors and traders who depend on real-time data in Zerodha.

The firm has not given the explanation and approximate time of resolution.

User Report Heavy Loss Due To The Glitch
 


Also Read: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Doesn’t See This Mukesh Ambani’s Company A Bigger Threat, Believes These People Are The Biggest Competitors Instead

Tags: business newsZerodha

RELATED News

GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Surges Over 400 Points As Nifty Crosses 24,700; Metals And Pharma Lead Gains

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link
Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
Zerodha Glitch Disrupts Morning Trades, Major Price Feed Issues Again, Users Furious Over Loss In Stock Market Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zerodha Glitch Disrupts Morning Trades, Major Price Feed Issues Again, Users Furious Over Loss In Stock Market Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zerodha Glitch Disrupts Morning Trades, Major Price Feed Issues Again, Users Furious Over Loss In Stock Market Today
Zerodha Glitch Disrupts Morning Trades, Major Price Feed Issues Again, Users Furious Over Loss In Stock Market Today
Zerodha Glitch Disrupts Morning Trades, Major Price Feed Issues Again, Users Furious Over Loss In Stock Market Today
Zerodha Glitch Disrupts Morning Trades, Major Price Feed Issues Again, Users Furious Over Loss In Stock Market Today

QUICK LINKS