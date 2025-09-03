Zerodha Glitch Disrupts Morning Trades, Major Price Feed Issues Again, Users Furious Over Loss In Stock Market Today

The biggest retail brokerage in India, Zerodha, suffered a technical glitch on Wednesday morning, halting trading in thousands of accounts. Thousands of investors posted on social media about price changes not being fairly reflected on the Zerodha Kite app and site and being unable to make or track trades in important early market hours.

The problem started soon after the opening of markets and soon expanded, where users reported the lagging charts and slow interface, as well as slowing down the process of logins. Zerodha posted at 9:50 a.m. on X (formerly Twitter), saying that they knew about the problem and that they are working on a solution.

“Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We’re checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app.”

Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We’re checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app. — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) September 3, 2025







It is not the first occasion that Zerodha has suffered these kinds of upsets. Previous events have incited a backlash against the credibility of the platform, particularly during turbulent trading periods. Due to the size of the user base, any brief downtime can have severe implications on retail investors and traders who depend on real-time data in Zerodha.

The firm has not given the explanation and approximate time of resolution.

User Report Heavy Loss Due To The Glitch



Heavy loss faced not able to close my position during options Scalping Data are not updating Please compensate my loss

Otherwise I will complaint in @SEBI_India & Sebi scores

Here are all my details

User ID – PW6818 You can verify it pic.twitter.com/OACgsHiwP5 — NAWAZ MANSURI GREENSTONE (@NawazGREENSTONE) September 3, 2025





Gjb topibazz ho esi tesi kra diya sb pic.twitter.com/EyrQLtj1PD — Kumawat Sahab (@pankajkumawat96) September 3, 2025

